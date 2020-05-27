Keep it simple - page 6
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Forgot one more ...
about which one better, in my opinion they are all gave identical result. So pick the most pleasant in your eyes, the one that look nice on your chart
Another 2cent from noob
Well spotted - thanks so much
Be carefull when using the "heiken ashi smoothed" indicators.
There is a coding error in them. This part :
maClose = iMA(NULL,0,MaPeriod,0,MaMetod,MODE_CLOSE,pos);
maLow = iMA(NULL,0,MaPeriod,0,MaMetod,MODE_LOW ,pos);
maHigh = iMA(NULL,0,MaPeriod,0,MaMetod,MODE_HIGH ,pos);
[/php]should be like this :
[php] maOpen = iMA(NULL,0,MaPeriod,0,MaMetod,PRICE_OPEN ,pos);
maClose = iMA(NULL,0,MaPeriod,0,MaMetod,PRICE_CLOSE,pos);
maLow = iMA(NULL,0,MaPeriod,0,MaMetod,PRICE_LOW ,pos);maHigh = iMA(NULL,0,MaPeriod,0,MaMetod,PRICE_HIGH ,pos);
_______________________
Compared are the MODE_ parameters (that are used in that code instead of PRICE_ parameters) and the PRICE_ parameters for moving average (the only one that is the same is high):
MODE_OPEN 0 Open price.
MODE_LOW 1 Low price.MODE_HIGH 2 High price.MODE_CLOSE 3 Close price.
PRICE_CLOSE 0 Close price.PRICE_OPEN 1 Open price.
PRICE_HIGH 2 High price.PRICE_LOW 3 Low price.
_______________________From the code, it is obvious that those are not the values that are intended to be calculated, and only the min and max are saving indicator from making a huge error. Attached are the corrected ones
Hi mladen
Good work on spotting that error.
Thanks so much for the way you help us newbs & the other not-so-newbs.
I'm meant to be learning to trade, but this programing bug keeps getting in the way.
cheers bt2
Could s.o. upload two charts, please, one with the rigth indicator code and the other with the fault one?, ...,working out the optical difference.
Kindest regards
to zeman
where r u? lol
Need help to modify HAMA indicator
Hi
I need help to modify a Heiken ashi MA indicator.
I would like to had an alert with sound when the indicator color change (after the close of the bar)
And I would like to had and email alert.
I searched the forum but I didn't find this version of HAMA.
If someone have a little time, could you give me the right code because I'm a little lost with MT4 langage....
Thanks a lot.
Hi
I need help to modify a Heiken ashi MA indicator.
I would like to had an alert with sound when the indicator color change (after the close of the bar)
And I would like to had and email alert.
I searched the forum but I didn't find this version of HAMA.
If someone have a little time, could you give me the right code because I'm a little lost with MT4 langage....Thanks a lot.
Hi.. look in #19 post.. there some corrected "Heiken Ashi"indicators...
i need a guide to trade....somebody help me....tq
a gap , between 2 indicator -- could it mean something
the error don't seem to be much of a bigger deal -- in the charts
but the gap between 2 henki -- could be a good guide -- to place our SAFETY entry or stop though
attach the dig -- the resulting chart
I have been searching for a non repainting Heiken ashi arrows with alert but could not get any.can someone help me out?
Heiken Ashi Separate Window - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Draw the 'Heiken Ashi' indicator in a separate window.
When the 'Heiken Ashi' indicator is drawn in the subwindow, a convenient opportunity appears for a visual assessment of both the indicator and the usual candlestick chart.