Pyramiding strategies - page 2

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Money-Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator measures money on a chart.

Money-Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Why do we need it?

Conventional MetaTrader charts are usually measured in points making it difficult to quickly convert them into money when you need to evaluate a position lot (or several lots).

Why do you need a 'progression' parameter?

By default, the indicator counts the profit/loss for one position of a specified volume, and the progression allows estimating the amount of profits/losses. Consecutive additions at each grid level help to quickly assess the overall depth of the drawdown for a series of averaging positions or the total profit for pyramiding.

What progressions do we have here?
  • nonе – no progressions
  • equal – equal volume positions
  • linear – volumes grow linearly as a natural series
  • fibo – volumes grow by Fibo numbers
  • martin – geometric progression with the 'multiplicator' multiplier
Money-Meter
Money-Meter
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator measures money on a chart. Why do we need it? Conventional MetaTrader charts are usually measured in points making it difficult to quickly convert them into money when you need to evaluate a position lot (or several lots). Of course, you can calculate in your mind or use a calculator. However, this is not always convenient...
 
1 error(s), 12 warning(s) 2 13

 

Position Management: Safe Pyramiding with a Unified Stop in MQL5

This article delivers a reusable, self-contained MQL5 class called CPyramidEngine. Any expert advisor can plug it in with roughly six changes to existing code. The entry signal belongs to your EA. The engine handles everything else: add-on triggers, lot sizing, the unified stop, state recovery after restart, external close detection, and all broker-level validation.

Position Management: Safe Pyramiding with a Unified Stop in MQL5
Position Management: Safe Pyramiding with a Unified Stop in MQL5
  • 2026.05.18
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents CPyramidEngine, a reusable MQL5 class that adds disciplined pyramiding to any Expert Advisor with about six lines of integration. The engine enforces three constraints: strictly decreasing lot sizes, a single unified stop that advances after each add-on, and broker-level validation of every modification. It explains common failure modes in naive implementations and shows how to keep total account risk quantifiable and controlled as positions are added.
 
pelgia:

hi, i 'd like to start new thread about pyramiding strategies.

i am searching solution from few months, and this is my result :

i ' ve developed an EA based on keltner channel and macd.

if you are interested to develop my project tell me.

this is my back test (2008) and screen

giapel



This is an interesting thread even 17 years later because pyramiding 

remains a misunderstood concept.


The core problem identified here — large DD during sideways markets — 

is not fixable by tweaking parameters. It is a structural issue with 

any pyramiding system that lacks a regime filter.


The solution is not "be in market only during main hours" as suggested 

above. The real fix is a TREND REGIME FILTER before pyramiding is 

allowed:


1. ADX filter: only allow pyramiding when ADX > 25 (confirmed trend). 

   When ADX drops below threshold, close pyramid and wait.


2. Higher timeframe bias: pyramiding on M15 should only be allowed 

   when H1 or H4 structure is clearly directional.


3. Maximum pyramid levels with hard stop: define max 3–4 pyramid 

   entries, each with its own SL. Never let the full pyramid run 

   without a circuit breaker.


From my experience building trend-following EAs for XAUUSD, 

pyramiding without a regime filter is essentially a volatility trap — 

it looks beautiful in trending backtests and catastrophic in live 

sideways conditions.


The Keltner + MACD combination is solid for trend identification, but 

needs the ADX layer to gate whether pyramiding is even permitted on 

that session.

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