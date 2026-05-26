Pyramiding strategies - page 2
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Money-Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator measures money on a chart.
Conventional MetaTrader charts are usually measured in points making it difficult to quickly convert them into money when you need to evaluate a position lot (or several lots).Why do you need a 'progression' parameter?
By default, the indicator counts the profit/loss for one position of a specified volume, and the progression allows estimating the amount of profits/losses. Consecutive additions at each grid level help to quickly assess the overall depth of the drawdown for a series of averaging positions or the total profit for pyramiding.What progressions do we have here?
Position Management: Safe Pyramiding with a Unified Stop in MQL5
This article delivers a reusable, self-contained MQL5 class called CPyramidEngine. Any expert advisor can plug it in with roughly six changes to existing code. The entry signal belongs to your EA. The engine handles everything else: add-on triggers, lot sizing, the unified stop, state recovery after restart, external close detection, and all broker-level validation.
hi, i 'd like to start new thread about pyramiding strategies.
i am searching solution from few months, and this is my result :
i ' ve developed an EA based on keltner channel and macd.
if you are interested to develop my project tell me.
this is my back test (2008) and screen
giapel
This is an interesting thread even 17 years later because pyramiding
remains a misunderstood concept.
The core problem identified here — large DD during sideways markets —
is not fixable by tweaking parameters. It is a structural issue with
any pyramiding system that lacks a regime filter.
The solution is not "be in market only during main hours" as suggested
above. The real fix is a TREND REGIME FILTER before pyramiding is
allowed:
1. ADX filter: only allow pyramiding when ADX > 25 (confirmed trend).
When ADX drops below threshold, close pyramid and wait.
2. Higher timeframe bias: pyramiding on M15 should only be allowed
when H1 or H4 structure is clearly directional.
3. Maximum pyramid levels with hard stop: define max 3–4 pyramid
entries, each with its own SL. Never let the full pyramid run
without a circuit breaker.
From my experience building trend-following EAs for XAUUSD,
pyramiding without a regime filter is essentially a volatility trap —
it looks beautiful in trending backtests and catastrophic in live
sideways conditions.
The Keltner + MACD combination is solid for trend identification, but
needs the ADX layer to gate whether pyramiding is even permitted on
that session.