3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator for MT4) - page 44
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
someone can show points where semafor repaint?
Thank you very much
Hi all,
someone can show points where semafor repaint?
Thank you very much
electrical999
Try it out now : tro_dashboard_3lzz_nmc.mq4
I have tried installing this indicator on one of my and it just opens up a blank separate blank window. The indicator compiled with no errors or warnings. Any suggestions?
Sincerely,
Lstones
Do you have its source indicator?
Do you have its source indicator?
is in the code for the Dashboard indicator
Does anyone has this indicator Semafor Multi Pair. Thanks for your help
Yes, I do.
I coded it.
The code is NOT to be posted on forums.
The magic of forgetting :)
Hi guys
Does anyone have "3_level_zz_semafor" , with the following specifications:
1- no repainted (NRP)
2- MTF
3- With Alart
Or someone can change the following for the specification above?
Hi guys
Does anyone have "3_level_zz_semafor" , with the following specifications:
1- no repainted (NRP)
2- MTF
3- With Alart
Or someone can change the following for the specification above?
It's difficult to make no repaint one of this indicator.
On other two, MTF and alert, you can find it on the web. Why don't you search it on Google?