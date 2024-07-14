3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator for MT4) - page 44

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Hi all,

someone can show points where semafor repaint?


Thank you very much

Files:
3zz_semafor.mq4  17 kb
 
butterfly5:

Hi all,

someone can show points where semafor repaint?


Thank you very much

Ever point (that is zigzag and every point is a subject of change as in any zigzag)
 
Mladen Rakic:

electrical999

Try it out now : tro_dashboard_3lzz_nmc.mq4

I have tried installing this indicator on one of my and it just opens up a blank separate blank window.  The indicator compiled with no errors or warnings.  Any suggestions?


Sincerely,


Lstones

 
lstones: Any suggestions?
 FP_BuferUp=iCustom(myPair,TimeFrame,"3_Level_ZZ_Semafor",Period1,Period2,Period3,
                                      Dev_Step_1,Dev_Step_2,Dev_Step_3,

Do you have its source indicator?

 
whroeder1:

Do you have its source indicator?

Do you the 3 Level zz Semafor.mql?
 
Also the line you posted above 
 FP_BuferUp=iCustom(myPair,TimeFrame,"3_Level_ZZ_Semafor",Period1,Period2,Period3,
                                      Dev_Step_1,Dev_Step_2,Dev_Step_3,

is in the code for the Dashboard indicator

 
fontana:
Does anyone has this indicator Semafor Multi Pair. Thanks for your help

Yes, I do.

I coded it.

The code is NOT to be posted on forums.

 

The magic of forgetting :)



 

Hi guys
Does anyone have "3_level_zz_semafor" , with the following specifications:
1- no repainted (NRP)
2- MTF
3- With Alart


Or someone can change the following for the specification above?

Files:
3_level_zz_semafor.mq4  8 kb
 
Sobhan:

Hi guys
Does anyone have "3_level_zz_semafor" , with the following specifications:
1- no repainted (NRP)
2- MTF
3- With Alart


Or someone can change the following for the specification above?

It's difficult to make no repaint one of this indicator.

On other two, MTF and alert, you can find it on the web. Why don't you search it on Google?

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