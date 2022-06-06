SAR_Bar_TradeTime - page 2
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Sar Bar
Hi fella
Put the indi on all three computers. I see a few issues...not big, but there.
The first one is that will not update.
second, the message 'Sar will activate @.....' remains on screen after activation time.
Later
Hi fella
Put the indi on all three computers. I see a few issues...not big, but there.
The first one is that will not update.
second, the message 'Sar will activate @.....' remains on screen after activation time.Later
Yes the Sar message will stay there if you leave the indicator loaded just change timeframes and it disappears the Bars indicator will also stay there if left on thru the end time and a change of time frames will remove it also, i have tried many things to delete the unused text but nothing has worked yet, and what do you mean by will not update? be more specific or i can't help you.
cja
There is really nothing to say except of thank you very much for your efforts and the time consuming hard work you put in your indicators. appreciate you very much as a person that is trying to help others in our community of Forex, you have made a lot of difference in how people should trade in Forex in a very positive way.
Thank you cja .
Ethan
Sar Bar
I have spent quite a few hours tonight working on this and have solved the 1 Bar delay issue, i have also added in some extra details as listed below.
1/ The Header can now be altered in size within certain parameters or deleted altogether as before.
2/ I have added in a "Range to PRICE" detail which shows the current status of each timeframe in regard to how far PRICE is away from the SAR Dots. This feature can be deleted from the display if required. The default setting is 4 pips warning.
3/ There is also an adjustable " Color Alert " feature to alter the Range PRICE color when PRICE is within a set number of pips of the SAR Dots.
4/ I have added in the PRICE for easy reference. This feature can also be removed if not required.
I will wait before posting this version until i have had some feedback from BigBaloo and others that have pm'ed me to have extras added just to make sure i have got it right.cja
Hi cj, forget the not updating comment. I was being dumb, took me a while to realise nothing was up dating, I turned my web connect of for computer maintainence, & forgot to turn it on at my trading terminals. All's well, go ahead & post.
Sar bar
Hello cj
Your indi performed great!
I placed it on 6 pairs using a mutitude of time settings...terrific
I traded the Yen (Short) early in the london seesion, & made my fifteen pips before I could blink.
The new edition looks to have a very useful addition...the pip gap between Sar & price. It could be developed into a kind'a scan filter.
A simple list of as many pairs as you like, with the pip gap displayed alongside each pair...or possible a user definable gap, above which the pair will be displayed/below, no display.
Anyway, that's for the future. GIMME THE NEW ONE!
Updates & code alterations
I have spent quite a few hours tonight working on this and have solved the 1 Bar delay issue, i have also added in some extra details as listed below.
1/ The Header can now be altered in size within certain parameters or deleted altogether as before.
2/ I have added in a "Range to PRICE" detail which shows the current status of each timeframe in regard to how far PRICE is away from the SAR Dots. This feature can be deleted from the display if required. The default setting is 4 pips warning.
3/ There is also an adjustable " Color Alert " feature to alter the Range PRICE color when PRICE is within a set number of pips of the SAR Dots.
4/ I have added in the PRICE for easy reference. This feature can also be removed if not required.
5/Have added in the SAR Data to the standard Comments if you want to remove the Data from the indicator but still need the info.
I have updated the indicator and posted it on the 1st post - SAR_Bar _TradeTime_v1
.
cja
Thank you very much for updating the code and implementing new ideas into it.
What a great stuff, thanks.
Ethan Hunt
Caution
Lets not get carried away just yet - this indicator was made for a specific purpose for BigBaloo and is untested, it has a couple of faults that i am aware of however once it is sorted i will post a standard SAR Bars without the time function.
Increase - i have never really looked at an Alert for the Bars indicators so as i get more time i will see what i can do, it shouldn't be to big an issue to code in.
BigBaloo - This is what they look like, with multi Currencies you really need to have the price displayed as well, The USDCHF setup in the lower window is a reasonably compact setup.
The indicator had a couple of bugs the 1st i fixed the 2nd is proving to be a problem, will repost it in the new year when i remedy this 2nd issue
This is very old thread and very old indicator, but this indicator works now with new build of MT4: