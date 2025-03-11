Better NN EA - page 13
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Neural networks made easy (Part 68): Offline Preference-guided Policy Optimization
Neural networks made easy (Part 69): Density-based support constraint for the behavioral policy (SPOT)
Offline reinforcement learning allows the training of models based on data collected from interactions with the environment. This allows a significant reduction of the process of interacting with the environment. Moreover, given the complexity of environmental modeling, we can collect real-time data from multiple research agents and then train the model using this data.
At the same time, using a static training dataset significantly reduces the environment information available to us. Due to the limited resources, we cannot preserve the entire diversity of the environment in the training dataset.
Neural networks made easy (Part 70): Closed-Form Policy Improvement Operators (CFPI)
The approach to optimizing the Agent policy with constraints on its behavior turned out to be promising in solving offline reinforcement learning problems. By exploiting historical transitions, the Agent policy is trained to maximize a learned value function.
Behavior constrained policy can help to avoid a significant distribution shift in relation to Agent actions, which provides sufficient confidence in the assessment of the action costs. In the previous article we got acquainted with the SPOT method, which exploits this approach. As a continuation of the topic, I propose to get acquainted with the Closed-Form Policy Improvement (CFPI) algorithm, which was presented in the paper "Offline Reinforcement Learning with Closed-Form Policy Improvement Operators".
Neural networks made easy (Part 72): Trajectory prediction in noisy environments
The noise prediction module solves the auxiliary problem of identifying noise in the analyzed trajectories. This helps the movement prediction model better model potential spatial diversity and improves understanding of the underlying representation in movement prediction, thereby improving future predictions.
The authors of the method conducted additional experiments to empirically demonstrate the critical importance of the spatial consistency and noise prediction modules for SSWNP. When using only the spatial consistency module to solve the movement prediction problem, suboptimal performance of the trained model is observed. Therefore, they integrate both modules in their work.
Neural networks made easy (Part 73): AutoBots for predicting price movements
Neural networks made easy (Part 74): Trajectory prediction with adaptation
In this article I want to introduce you to a method for effectively jointly predicting the trajectories of all agents on the scene with dynamic learning of weights ADAPT, which was proposed to solve problems in the field of navigation of autonomous vehicles. The method was first presented in the article "ADAPT: Efficient Multi-Agent Trajectory Prediction with Adaptation".
Neural networks made easy (Part 75): Improving the performance of trajectory prediction models
Neural networks made easy (Part 76): Exploring diverse interaction patterns with Multi-future Transformer
The authors of the paper "Multi-future Transformer: Learning diverse interaction modes for behavior prediction in autonomous driving" suggest using the Multi-future Transformer (MFT) method to solve such problems. Its main idea is to decompose the multimodal distribution of the future into several unimodal distributions, which allows you to effectively simulate various models of interaction between agents on the scene.
In MFT, forecasts are generated by a neural network with fixed parameters in a single feed-forward pass, without the need to stochastically sample latent variables, pre-determine anchors, or run an iterative post-processing algorithm. This allows the model to operate in a deterministic, repeatable manner.
Neural networks made easy (Part 77): Cross-Covariance Transformer (XCiT)