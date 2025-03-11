Better NN EA - page 17
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Neural Networks in Trading: State Space Models
In recent times, the paradigm of adapting large models to new tasks has become increasingly widespread. These models are pre-trained on extensive datasets containing arbitrary raw data from a broad spectrum of domains, including text, images, audio, time series, and more.