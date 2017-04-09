Simba Trades
hi
1-I would like to post a few live trades..just to follow the example of my friend cementman ..and enjoy the discussion..if any
2-Every week I will summarize the results for closed and open trades..let`s start,position sizes are for an account size of 150k to 200k usd..Do them exclusively on demo..
3-I do not use sl nor tp,I have conceptual sl in my mind,so,if situation changes I exit or reverse inmediately,regarding tp,I just take them when I feel like doing so
Trade number 1:
BUY 15 USDCAD @1.1720 no SL..no TP
RegardsPS:If you check the attachments,1-it looks like there are no more open&profitable shorts ..2-extremely overbought by small specs
Hi thanks for share...can you attach your balance statement here ?
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super, thanks
Balance Statement
Hi thanks for share...can you attach your balance statement here ?
===================Forex Indicators Collection
Hi prasxz,
I am not trying to sell you anything..I am just posting,naked,my trades,so,you will know in a few weeks(allow me some room please) if these are good or not.
Anyway,if you just want to know my audited public records,send me a pm and I will send you the link to them..with the condition that you post that you have seen them,that they are audited by C2,and that they are positive or negative(they are positive ),if they are...
Is that ok with you?
Super
super, thanks
Franta,my friend,long time no see..thanks for coming to this humble thread,I am honored to have you here ..please feel free to ask for any explanation regarding trading logic..and ,please,if you take the trades,do it exclusively on demo
Regards
Franta,my friend,long time no see..thanks for coming to this humble thread,I am honored to have you here ..please feel free to ask for any explanation regarding trading logic..and ,please,if you take the trades,do it exclusively on demo Regards
No, no I am honored to have you here!!!
Nice picture and source, learning.
Nice Picture
No, no I am honored to have you here!!! Nice picture and source, learning.
Hi Franta,
If you take a closer look at the pics ,you will realize that I have tried to post both a reason for long AND a reason for short..the resolution of this dynamic is what will bring home the bacon..or else ..there are always ,at least,2 sides to the market,if there weren`t,there would be no market..;)
Give my regards to Gregoory..and I hope to see a lot of your "positive-critical" posts here..please feel free to do so
Regards
Let the Magic begin
Simba .. Congratulations on your new thread and thank you for describing me as your friend which is a real honor and please count me in as one of the followers here.
Regarding your third point " I do not use sl nor tp,I have conceptual sl in my mind, so, if situation changes I exit or reverse immediately ,regarding tp, I just take them when I feel like doing so" this is exactly what I do and try to explain to people but there minds are already set from the books and every where they read about placing stops(so that the broker could hunt them) which is most of the time so tight that they're 90% get hit..i'm not against stops but I keep it in my mind, though I have to place one when I'm recommending a trade so I make it wide so it doesn't get hit easily and if I had a reverse signal I reverse and most of the time is way before the SL..hey I'm starting to feel home already.
Hi Franta,
BUY 15 USDCAD @1.1720 no SL..no TP
small error? 1.0720?
small error
small error? 1.0720?
Hi Franta,
I just wanted to give the market some slight advantage
My actual entry was slightly better,see pic, but let`s leave it at 1.0720,I will correct my first post
at home
Simba .. Congratulations on your new thread and thank you for describing me as your friend which is a real honor and please count me in as one of the followers here. Regarding your third point " I do not use sl nor tp,I have conceptual sl in my mind, so, if situation changes I exit or reverse immediately ,regarding tp, I just take them when I feel like doing so" this is exactly what I do and try to explain to people but there minds are already set from the books and every where they read about placing stops(so that the broker could hunt them) which is most of the time so tight that they're 90% get hit..i'm not against stops but I keep it in my mind, though I have to place one when I'm recommending a trade so I make it wide so it doesn't get hit easily and if I had a reverse signal I reverse and most of the time is way before the SL..hey I'm starting to feel home already.
Hi cementman,
Thanks for coming to this thread,feel at home here
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1-I would like to post a few live trades..just to follow the example of my friend cementman ..and enjoy the discussion..if any
2-Every week I will summarize the results for closed and open trades..let`s start,position sizes are for an account size of 150k to 200k usd..Do them exclusively on demo..
3-I do not use sl nor tp,I have conceptual sl in my mind,so,if situation changes I exit or reverse inmediately,regarding tp,I just take them when I feel like doing so
Trade number 1:
BUY 15 USDCAD @1.0720 no SL..no TP
Regards
PS:If you check the attachments,1-it looks like there are no more open&profitable shorts ..2-extremely overbought by small specs