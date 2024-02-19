Woodies Cci Indicators - page 5

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dimsanych:
Good afternoon.
Do you have someone who qualitative indicator defines the pattern ZLR?

You mean this pattern ?


 
Mladen Rakic:

You mean this pattern

Hello Mladen Sir,

Can i have this indicator which U had shown,will be great help

Thanks A Lot

 

thx so much!

 

Could someone be so kind to correct/ add alert to this Triple CCI, it does alert when Trend and Entry are above/below (zero)  but not when the "turbo" aligns on (Zero) line, i think it's a very useful indicator, so you don't have to add a 50/14 and a 14/6 woodies.


Appreciate your help, thanks in advance.


Kind Regards.



Files:
CCITriCCI_Woodies.mq4  9 kb
 

  • Everything about CCI Woodie like - the thread 
  • CCI Woodie like - the thread with Woodie Pivots indicator
  • MarketPrice indicator - original thread incl #MarketPrice_v1_4 indicator with combination CCI, RSI and Stochastic
  • FX Sniper´s Ergodic CCI Trigger system - the thread
  • CCI Helper - the thread  
  • ddz_jpcci__jpcci_t3ma__alertsdivergence_nmc indicator - the post.

 
Sergey Golubev:

  • Everything about CCI Woodie like - the thread 
  • CCI Woodie like - the thread with Woodie Pivots indicator
  • MarketPrice indicator - original thread incl #MarketPrice_v1_4 indicator with combination CCI, RSI and Stochastic
  • FX Sniper´s Ergodic CCI Trigger system - the thread
  • CCI Helper - the thread  
  • ddz_jpcci__jpcci_t3ma__alertsdivergence_nmc indicator - the post.

Thank you Sergey, but i already went thru all of that, including CCI choppy zone, CC Filter, CCI Sidewinder, Woodie Like, etc, but i have not found any triple CCI that alerts when all three values are above or below,  there is a triple CCI in the woodie's like i think.

but is the same code i just posted, on the request of adding the third value to the alerts.


Kind Regards.

 
Yo, I feel you, the struggle is real without the right tools. I'm also on the hunt for a legit Woodies System indicator for MT4. The ones I've tried are just not cutting it. You got any leads on where to find a code from PFG or the exact settings? 
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