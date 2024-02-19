Woodies Cci Indicators - page 5
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Good afternoon.
Do you have someone who qualitative indicator defines the pattern ZLR?
You mean this pattern ?
You mean this pattern
Hello Mladen Sir,
Can i have this indicator which U had shown,will be great help
Thanks A Lot
thx so much!
Could someone be so kind to correct/ add alert to this Triple CCI, it does alert when Trend and Entry are above/below (zero) but not when the "turbo" aligns on (Zero) line, i think it's a very useful indicator, so you don't have to add a 50/14 and a 14/6 woodies.
Appreciate your help, thanks in advance.
Kind Regards.
Thank you Sergey, but i already went thru all of that, including CCI choppy zone, CC Filter, CCI Sidewinder, Woodie Like, etc, but i have not found any triple CCI that alerts when all three values are above or below, there is a triple CCI in the woodie's like i think.
but is the same code i just posted, on the request of adding the third value to the alerts.
Kind Regards.