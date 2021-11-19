MA cross/Price cross MA EA - page 19
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Re: MA cross/Price cross MA EA
dear mrtools,
I've been trying out your 'Price Cross Ma Hi-Lo Ea_v1.00' and it works very well. I have one question though: would it be possible to modify this EA so it trades from one signal to the next? I mean, like opening a buy when a candle opens above the high-ma and close that trade only when a candle opens below the low-ma, after which it would open a sell trade, which will be closed when a candle opens above the high-ma, etc. This would mean there will always be a trade open...
Next best thing would be to make it so the EA opens only one trade (buy or sell) and after reaching the take profit it would then wait for the next signal in the opposite direction (if the stop loss gets hit, the EA could take the next signal in either direction - maybe that's asking a bit much, but hope the first modification is possible, cause that's what I'm really most interested in).
Wanna thank you and mister mladen hereby for your great efforts on this and other sites!
Kind regards,Ronald
Wonder why this thread completely died soon after my request one year ago to add an option to this EA so it would be able to trade from one signal to the (opposite) next, thereby always being in the market with exactly one open trade... I didn't even get a short reply then, so probably will get ignored now too. Strange
Regards,
Ronald
Re: MA cross/Price cross MA EA
HI MladenThe prob I mentioned before still persist. Cud u please have a look and fix it asap. A fix will improve trade results significantly.
I can understand your fascination with this EA sachin_syd, but I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you
Hope you can find somebody to fix this EA and if you do, would you be so kind as to let me know about it?
Good luck with your trading!
Ronald
I can understand your fascination with this EA sachin_syd, but I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you
Hope you can find somebody to fix this EA and if you do, would you be so kind as to let me know about it?
Good luck with your trading!Ronald
Tried to make this 'price cross ea simple' work the way I've described above and for a moment I thought I did it!
The attached modified version trades an ma channel, but the entries and exits are a bit out off wack... Maybe someone with better coding skills than me would kindly
take a look at it and hopefully improve this EA so that it finally works properly: opening buys at the opening of a new candle above the ma set to the high (closing
the ongoing sell trade - if there was any) and vice versa for the opening of a sell trade.
<ex4 file deleted>
ma_channel_breakout_trading.set
Cheers!
Ronald
Cross - script for MetaTrader 5
Cross - expert for MetaTrader 4
Simple code for Candle Cross above or below Conditions.
Simple iMA EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
This is 'price crossing MA EA'
Strategy at the price intersection of the iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA). Checking the signal only at the moment of birth of a new bar (achieved by setting ' Search signals, in seconds ' to a value less than '10' ). There is always one position in the market (achieved by setting ' Only one positions ' to ' true '). When a signal is received, the opposite position is closed (achieved by setting ' Close opposite ' to ' true ').
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.07 15:15
Many users asked for the price-crossing EMA(or SMA/MA/etc) EA so one EA was created today for Metatrader 5
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iMA price crossing - expert for MetaTrader 5