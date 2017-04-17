EMA cross over sound alert needed ( pop up on window and sound )
Yasseen Ahmed: can any one add sound alert lines on this indicator,
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hello, can any one add sound alert lines on this indicator, i really need it so much, thanks.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EMA-Crossover_Signal.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading) |
//| http://www.jnrtading.co.uk |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/*
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Allows you to enter two ema periods and it will then show you at |
| Which point they crossed over. It is more usful on the shorter |
| periods that get obscured by the bars / candlesticks and when |
| the zoom level is out. Also allows you then to remove the emas |
| from the chart. (emas are initially set at 5 and 6) |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
*/
#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)"
#property link "http://www.jnrtrading.co.uk"
//----
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 SpringGreen
#property indicator_color2 Red
//----
double CrossUp[];
double CrossDown[];
extern int FasterEMA=5;
extern int SlowerEMA=6;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//---- indicators
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY);
SetIndexArrow(0,233);
SetIndexBuffer(0,CrossUp);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY);
SetIndexArrow(1,234);
SetIndexBuffer(1,CrossDown);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
int limit,i,counter;
double fasterEMAnow,slowerEMAnow,fasterEMAprevious,slowerEMAprevious,fasterEMAafter,slowerEMAafter;
double Range,AvgRange;
int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
limit=Bars-counted_bars;
if(counted_bars==0) limit-=1+9;
//----
for(i=0; i<=limit; i++)
{
counter=i;
Range=0;
AvgRange=0;
for(counter=i;counter<=i+9;counter++)
{
AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter]-Low[counter]);
}
Range=AvgRange/10;
//----
fasterEMAnow=iMA(NULL,0,FasterEMA,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
fasterEMAprevious=iMA(NULL,0,FasterEMA,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
fasterEMAafter=iMA(NULL,0,FasterEMA,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i-1);
//----
slowerEMAnow=iMA(NULL,0,SlowerEMA,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
slowerEMAprevious=iMA(NULL,0,SlowerEMA,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
slowerEMAafter=iMA(NULL,0,SlowerEMA,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i-1);
//----
if((fasterEMAnow>slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious<slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter>slowerEMAafter))
{
CrossUp[i]=Low[i]-Range*0.5;
}
else if((fasterEMAnow<slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious>slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter<slowerEMAafter))
{
CrossDown[i]=High[i]+Range*0.5;
}
}
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+