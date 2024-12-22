EMA with alert? - page 5

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Moving Average with alerts on price crossovers - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Moving Average with alerts on price crossovers - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The signals are in essence based on price moving above or below the line, and the purpose of the indicator is to catch such events sooner rather than later.

Moving Average with alerts on price crossovers
Moving Average with alerts on price crossovers
  • www.mql5.com
I wanted to build a moving average which would create an alert when the price moves over the line by a user defined amount of points. It creates both bullish and bearish signals depending on the direction of market price moving through the MA. It is designed for slow length moving averages (default is 200-day MA). EDIT: I now added a second version of the indicator which uses Arrow buffers instead of ObjectCreate.
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