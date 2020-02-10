Auto LRC (Liner Regression Channel) drawing indicator! - page 3
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Is it supposed to draw the zigzag, I only see the channel?
draw channel based on zigzag
Is it supposed to draw the zigzag, I only see the channel?
It supposed to draw channel based on zigzag!
When you draw Liner Regression Channel you have to set 2 points: Where to start the channel and where to end! Where to start is based on the last High/Low of the zigzag indicator!
Just came across this thread and it caught my interest. The thread is a couple years old now, anyone still using this LRC indicator?
Thanks
...and you think that's cool ??? Try Polynomial Regression instead
See it here
Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr - MQL4 Code Base
See it here Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr - MQL4 Code Base
OMG... you're replying 1 year old thread...
BTW, Thanks for sharing....
I like i-Regr this indicator will give you some idea where trend is going. off course using other indicators to confirm the trend would be better.
Pseudo regression channel indicator
psevdo_regress_v2.mq4
Lrc
Serevr problem!
Attached the LRC indicator
Dear mqldev,
lrc2 does not work with 1260 mt4 upgrade! the previous one goes at 1220 but since the upgrade neither demon nor live account works!
Please help what is wrong?
Hi Laszló