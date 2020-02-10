Auto LRC (Liner Regression Channel) drawing indicator! - page 3

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Is it supposed to draw the zigzag, I only see the channel?

 

draw channel based on zigzag

increase:
Is it supposed to draw the zigzag, I only see the channel?

It supposed to draw channel based on zigzag!

When you draw Liner Regression Channel you have to set 2 points: Where to start the channel and where to end! Where to start is based on the last High/Low of the zigzag indicator!

 

Just came across this thread and it caught my interest. The thread is a couple years old now, anyone still using this LRC indicator?

Thanks

 

...and you think that's cool ??? Try Polynomial Regression instead

See it here

Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr - MQL4 Code Base

 
onewithzachy:
See it here Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr - MQL4 Code Base

OMG... you're replying 1 year old thread...

BTW, Thanks for sharing....

[Deleted]  

I like i-Regr this indicator will give you some idea where trend is going. off course using other indicators to confirm the trend would be better.

 
hi

i need an indicator to draw auto linear regression channel on weekly and daily last zigzag arms

an indicator like mj regression channel that draws two color regression channels on 2 period cycles

but i need similar indicator for auto draw linear regression channels on two last zigzag (for example daily and weekly) and show both in lower time frame chart

thnx

 

Pseudo regression channel indicator

psevdo_regress_v2.mq4

 
mqldev:

Lrc

Serevr problem!

Attached the LRC indicator

Dear mqldev,

lrc2 does not work with 1260 mt4 upgrade! the previous one goes at 1220 but since the upgrade neither demon nor live account works!

Please help what is wrong?

Hi Laszló


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