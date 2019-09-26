ASCTrend system - page 50

New comment
 
mladen:
They are not exactly te same. There were some disputes that this acs system is better than the original, but that remains to be decided yet (it all depends on trading style I guess)

Ah OK. Thanks

 

Just t remind this indicator is the same as asctrend, except coded much better, with all the alerts.

trend_signal_alerts_mtf_2.mq4

 
mrtools:
Just t remind this indicator is the same as asctrend, except coded much better, with all the alerts.

trend_signal_alerts_mtf_2.mq4

Thank you mrtools

 

This indicator can be used instead of TrendStrength indicator for Ichimoku scalping (and for any Ichimoku trading systems), and for AscTrend system as well - TrendStrength onchart indicator.

-----------

TrendStrength EMA variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TrendStrength EMA variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

"Trend strength" version of EMA variation (originally published here : EMA variation along with detailed explanation). In these cases trend strength is used more like a filter than anything else, but the original calculation is kept, and the logic is the original logic of the "trend strength" family of indicators. 

-----------

This indicator is having interesting explanation which can be found here (the explanation is related to EMA variation part of the indicator, because TrendStrength part of this indicator is working as a normal TrendStrength (means: as a filter to estimate the market condition for possible buy/sell trades based on the 'EMA variation color change')

1...4344454647484950
New comment