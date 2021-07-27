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2. It didn't work at Alpari Broker's. Someone can tell me how to do???Thank u
Same here... getting Error 130... I know that is related to alpari beeing a 5 digit broker and this ea seems to be coded for a 4 digit broker... could someone tell me/us where to change the settings or provide us with a template? furthermore.... Use it at GBP ... GBPUSD or wich one?
thanks for your answers in advance
Same here... getting Error 130... I know that is related to alpari beeing a 5 digit broker and this ea seems to be coded for a 4 digit broker... could someone tell me/us where to change the settings or provide us with a template? furthermore.... Use it at GBP ... GBPUSD or wich one? thanks for your answers in advance
Try to multiply your stop loss and also take profit by 10. This can solve your 5 digit issue...
I've updated EA's code(v1.1) for 5 digits brokers in the 1st post.
Same here... getting Error 130... I know that is related to alpari beeing a 5 digit broker and this ea seems to be coded for a 4 digit broker... could someone tell me/us where to change the settings or provide us with a template? furthermore.... Use it at GBP ... GBPUSD or wich one? thanks for your answers in advance
I've updated EA's code(v1.1) for 5 digits brokers in the 1st post.
thanks, working fine now for me... but how is it that the ea suddenly stops placing orders after some time? does that have to do anything with the spinnumber? what is that number for? thank you for your help, i admire your coding skills... trying to get some myself :P
In this test you used "DeltaShort" of 3...the default was 20...why did you change this and what effect did it have?
ES
GBPUSD.
M15 timeframe.
Preset file for GBPUSD (attached).
Starting with 0.1 lot size.
Starting deposit size 5,000
Finished with 16,710.99
Average profit trade 576.51
Average loss trade -526.30
Absolute drawdown 1614.38
Every tick, modeling quality 90%,
since 16/01/2001 till 02/07/2006,
Profit factor 1.15.
Total trades 446I realized that profit from this EA depends on lot size the deposit size. It means that if we will use not 5,000 deposit with not 0.1 lot size so we will have completely different equity.
I do not remember now sorry.
Anyone currently using or testing this ea? I just started to test.
Random N positions - expert for MetaTrader 5
Advisor opens positions randomly.
Thus, a position is opened only at the moment of birth of a new bar - then the timeframe acts as the minimum time between openings. Each subsequent discovery occurs only if there are positions in the market that are smaller than a specified number of Position Counter.
Take Profit , Stop Loss and Trailing Stop are applied to positions.