How to LOCK/Encrypt EA - page 18
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I've been contacted from someone that claims he can make the ex4 un-decompileable to the decompile software without a dll. Anyone knows how this is done?
:-) they are fooling around! ask them what is the best way to secure and encrypt a software?
Please stop resurrecting old threads, particularly if you are not adding anything of value.
smiley faces don't count as "adding value"
Hi Shini,
There are many ways to make a DLL. There is software out there (and that my programmer used) to make my DLL who are as good as un-crackable.
I say as good as un-crackable because the moment software runs it can be cracked.
But to crack these kind of DLL's you need a top hacker. And even for him it will take weeks to crack it. So if he has no interest in trading or MT4 platforms etc. he is going to ask money. Serious money that most traders who ask to crack an EA with DLL don't want to pay because otherwise they would not have asked it to crack in the first place.
But even if you have this kind of DLL the programmer needs to be smart enough so that the cracker would not find a simple solution to "educate" the EA so that it does not need to look to some parts of code of the DLL. This does not mean that they have cracked your system or know the way it works. But they can run it without any problems and without a key. But makes it impossible that they can start to sell it.
Friendly regards..iGoR
PS. One of those DLL protections is so genious that everytime you reboot your pc the DLL completaly re-writes itself.
:-) nice feedback, but one can write dll in C# Visual studio then obfuscate it. read about obfuscation in visual studio.
I hope this will be helpfull to you all.
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How does one encrypt a DLL file?
I still come to the same conclusion: if you don't want your EA stolen, don't share it. In any way.
:-) one can write dll after dll all in one 3x and more in C# Visual studio then obfuscate it. read about obfuscation in visual studio.
I hope this will be helpfull to you all.
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To prevent this thread spinning off unnecessarily, since Build 600 in MT4 (and probably the equivalent build in MT5) nobody has demonstrated the ability to decompile .ex4 or .ex5
Furthermore, if you distribute your product through the marketplace there are additional security measures implemented.
Please don't post external links.
protection for ex4 files
hi,
anyone knows a free program or another easy method to protect ex4 files? thank you for info.
cya
:-) nice feedback, but one can write dll in C# Visual studio then obfuscate it. read about obfuscation in visual studio.
I hope this will be helpfull to you all.<< external link removed by moderator >>
@Chris Lazarius you need to stop posting external links.
You can see that they are being removed by a moderator.
You are also resurrecting an irrelevant thread.
how can i lock
hi friends i want to known how can i lock my robo so that the robo can run in only one account, should not run in two or more accounts but i do not want to lock by the name and account number..if i sell the robo mean the buyer can run the robo in any account name or account number does not the matter but the robo should run only one account ..please advise me....
You might as well create a dll which make use of the client's "kernel dll" get some info about the serial hard driver number since it's unique.
:-) one can write dll in C# Visual studio then obfuscate it. read about obfuscation in visual studio.
I wrote some nice dll making use of details on one's pc. "Kernel"
If you want to slow down someone from cracking you EA, within your dll include some dos or for Linux use some other file, which will run undetectable on the hacker machine, in order to consume his processor or even execute a virus, he or she will have to un-install the OS.
I hope this will be helpfull to you all.
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talk to me in box I can help you.
<< Edited by moderator. Please don't tout for business in the forum >>