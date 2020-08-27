EA BAsed on Heiken ASHI - page 21
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PivotHeiken 3 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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AlliHeik - expert for MetaTrader 5
OK, Now what.
I Changed everything to what you said, Nothing changed and then I checked and got this mess.
2008.10.22 07:55:26 Cannot open file 'C:\Program Files\FXDD - MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators\Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.ex4' on the GBPUSD,H1
Hi BlueWhale,
This is very old post but did you solve the above problem?
Compile it.