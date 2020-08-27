EA BAsed on Heiken ASHI - page 21

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PivotHeiken 3 - expert for MetaTrader 5  

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AlliHeik - expert for MetaTrader 5 

AlliHeik - expert for MetaTrader 5

 
BlueWhale:

OK, Now what.

I Changed everything to what you said, Nothing changed and then I checked and got this mess.

2008.10.22 07:55:26 Cannot open file 'C:\Program Files\FXDD - MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators\Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.ex4' on the GBPUSD,H1

Hi BlueWhale,

This is very old post but did you solve the above problem?

 
Ahammer: but did you solve the above problem?

Compile it.

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