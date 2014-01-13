Closed with a loss even I coded profit > 0.0 - page 2
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Yeah I believe so. However, not all brokers (example ECN) allow slippage/deviation. In case of ECN, you get the Best Price after you submit the order. Which Execution_Type allows slippage and which doesn't is something you'll need to check for before submitting the order. I cannot remember which you need .. nor have I tested them extensively.
It happened yesterday at US timing 9.30 when it release Non Farm. I can be 99% sure there is rapid price movements.
Perhaps its an ECN broker ... Or the kind which does-not care what you specify within the Slippage parameter. In that case, you'll have to use Pending Orders. Create a small script and check the Execution Mode.
If so, the question is: what code could protect you to really close the trade with profit > 0 in any market situation?
I think I have a solution
if profit in pips > spread then close position. (I think I set the slippage == spread)
Wouldn't work. When you check the closing condition everything would be alright. When you try to close the order on Market_Execution you'll suffer whatever slippage the Market impose at that time.
Your best option here again is using Limit (Pending) Orders (of the Opposite_Type). Obviously, how close you can set the order depends upon your Symbols Stop_Levels.
Wouldn't work. When you check the closing condition everything would be alright. When you try to close the order on Market_Execution you'll suffer whatever slippage the Market impose at that time.
Your best option here again is using Limit (Pending) Orders (of the Opposite_Type). Obviously, how close you can set the order depends upon your Symbols Stop_Levels.
It happened yesterday at US timing 9.30 when it release Non Farm. I can be 99% sure there is rapid price movements.
Hi Doshur.
I had the same problem yesterday during the "Unemployment Rate" event, we both trade at broker X.
My model should open a new trade at the purple line but the terminal freezes for 7 seconds. It was too busy in the market to process the order.
When the trade was finally executed, I got the HIGH of the BAR!!!
I was stopped out after a few seconds and then, my model opened a new trade, The second trade was correct.
If you open or close a trade during macro events, you don't have the guarantee that the trade is executed for that price.
In my case, there was a difference of 30 Pips! between the trigger price and the execution price.
the simulation server of Metaquotes did execute the trade instantly for the correct price.