Stochastic Momentum Indicator (Index) - page 12
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Hi mrtools, Is it possible to set an alert to closed bar.
Hi Dkaans, added the alerts.
Unbelievable... Seriously, guys, you are amazing. Your karma meter is through the roof. Thanks a million.
Hi Mike, this is the candles version. If candleOnslope = false then the candles are colored according to smi/signal cross.
Hi mrtools,
Thank you very much.
It is possible to make an SMI zone indicator like the RSI _ Zones _1.mq4
Thank you in advance,
Rita
Please kindly check this,
It is possible to make an SMI zone indicator like the RSI _ Zones _1.mq4
Thank you in advance,
Rita
Hi Dkaans, added the alerts.
Hi Mladen!
Can you help to create a SMI Angle indicator?I am testing your old SMI stochastic momentum index indicator for weeks for trend directions and support/resistance levels with very good results.
I found a MA Angle indicators but not for SMI.
https://mtindicators.com/ma-angle-gr...ge-forex-mt-4/
http://www.fxcodebase.com/code/viewt...p?f=38&t=60781
This is what I mean:
Many thanks for your help!