Stochastic Momentum Indicator (Index) - page 12

New comment
 
dkaans:
Hi mrtools, Is it possible to set an alert to closed bar.

Hi Dkaans, added the alerts.

 

Unbelievable... Seriously, guys, you are amazing. Your karma meter is through the roof. Thanks a million.

mrtools:
Hi Mike, this is the candles version. If candleOnslope = false then the candles are colored according to smi/signal cross.
 

Hi mrtools,

Thank you very much.

 
Please kindly check this,

It is possible to make an SMI zone indicator like the RSI _ Zones _1.mq4



Thank you in advance,

Rita 

 
stonehome:
Please kindly check this,

It is possible to make an SMI zone indicator like the RSI _ Zones _1.mq4



Thank you in advance,

Rita 

No - smi does not have known bounds
 
mrtools:

Hi Dkaans, added the alerts.

Some upgrades made to the indicator



 

Hi Mladen!

Can you help to create a SMI Angle indicator?

I am testing your old SMI stochastic momentum index indicator for weeks for trend directions and support/resistance levels with very good results.

I found a MA Angle indicators but not for SMI.

https://mtindicators.com/ma-angle-gr...ge-forex-mt-4/
http://www.fxcodebase.com/code/viewt...p?f=38&t=60781

This is what I mean:


Many thanks for your help!

MA Angle Graph Moving Average Forex MetaTrader 4 Indicator
MA Angle Graph Moving Average Forex MetaTrader 4 Indicator
  • 2019.01.23
  • MTIndicator
  • mtindicators.com
According to how the market conditions are changing, using a single indicator will never be sufficient as no enough trading signals can be created. Currency pairs sometimes move so quickly and sometimes move very slowly, which puts the traders in confusion in what to use and when is the perfect time to trade with selling and buying, making the...
1...56789101112
New comment