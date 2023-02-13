Scalp_net - page 73

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mladen:
clon_tron

All the eas should work for 4 digit brokers

As of set files : the set files posted at this thread should be used. I will have to check a bit more (since some variable names have changed) to see if all can be used with all these experts, and if some set files need changes, the changed set files will be posted at this thread

Ok thanks will wait for you.

 

Thanks your share.

Seems very good.

thanks.

 
Уважаемые Младен , не могли бы вы сделать версию для нового МТ4, советников, спасибо за ранее..))
 

Hi Splini,

this one compiles okay with newer MT4. Backtesting showed little success, though...

Regards,

Eric

 

There is Scalp_net_v1.5 600+ EA attached, and this EA is using I_XO_A_H 600+ (attached as well).

Scalp_net_v1.5 600+ EA

Scalp_net_v1.5 600+ EA

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