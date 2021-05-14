ObjectGetValueByTime
- Post code that compiles. Undeclared identifier
#define Point_1 1 #define Point_2 15 if(DrawRegressionChannel("Regression",Time[Point_1],Time[Point_2],STYLE_SOLID,clrRed,2,true))
- Post code that compiles. 'L' - unrecognized character escape sequence
"\n\Line 1 : ",Line1, "\n\Line 2 : ",Line2);
- Check your return codes
and find out why.
What are Function
return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 forum and Common Errors
in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles I added
double Line0 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",TimeCurrent(),0); Print(_LastError);and got
4205
ERR_OBJECT_COORDINATES_ERROR
Object coordinates error
- Changed the time:
double Line0 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[Point_1+1],0); Print(_LastError);And the error goes away. Don't request outside the object.
- Still got zero, so
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. 'MQL5.community - User Memo' - an article about the algorithmic/automated trading in MetaTrader
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
- Post code that compiles. Undeclared identifier
- Post code that compiles. 'L' - unrecognized character escape sequence
- Check your return codes
and find out why.
What are Function
return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 forum and Common Errors
in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles I addedand got
4205
ERR_OBJECT_COORDINATES_ERROR
Object coordinates error
- Changed the time:And the error goes away. Don't request outside the object.
- Still got zero, so
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. 'MQL5.community - User Memo' - an article about the algorithmic/automated trading in MetaTrader
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
Hi whoeder1,
Incorporated your comment, still got zero value.
sent report to Service Desk, let see how they response.
will post the update.
Nguyen Nga: Do not use TimeCurrent(), you must use Time[0].
|I already said that, try to keep up. #1.4
You're trying to retrieve the values too quickly after creating the object (which your code recreates every tick...)
As this is an EA, just use a sleep.
string ObjIdentifier = "ABC_"; void OnTick() { static bool Regression_Channel=false; if(DrawRegressionChannel("Regression",Time[Point_1],Time[Point_2],STYLE_SOLID,clrRed,2,true)) { Sleep(50); Regression_Channel=true; } else Regression_Channel=false; double Line0 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",TimeCurrent(),0); double Line1 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",TimeCurrent(),1); double Line2 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",TimeCurrent(),2); Comment( "\nTime Now : ",TimeCurrent(), "\n\nLine 0 : ",Line0, "\n\nLine 1 : ",Line1, "\n\nLine 2 : ",Line2); } bool DrawRegressionChannel(string name, datetime T0, datetime T1, int style, color clr, int width, bool ray) { double P0 = 0, P1 = 0; if (ObjectFind(0,ObjIdentifier+name) != 0) { ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } else { ObjectDelete(ObjIdentifier+name); ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } return(true); }
You're trying to retrieve the values too quickly after creating the object (which your code recreates every tick...)
As this is an EA, just use a sleep.
Hi honest_knave, Nguyen, whoeder1,
Thanks for your reply.
tried Sleep(50) too, still return 0 value (both for indicator & EA).
Same goes to using Time[0]
Print(_LastError)
Last error return 4051: error_string="Invalid function parameter value";
The strange things is, if I test using OBJ_TREND, it return double value, even using TimeCurrent(), or Time[0].
ObjectGetValueByTime only works for single line??
anyway, I did ask Service Desk for further clarifications.
input int LR_Point_1 = 120, // Draw Bar Start LR_Point_2 = 10; // Draw Bar End, 0 means current Bar string Objname, ObjIdentifier = "ABC_"; int OnInit() { if (!IsTradeAllowed()) { Alert("Please allow trading to run this EA"); return INIT_FAILED; } EventSetTimer(60); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { EventKillTimer(); for(int k = ObjectsTotal(); k>=0; k--) { Objname= ObjectName(k); if(StringSubstr(Objname,0,4)==ObjIdentifier) ObjectDelete(Objname); } } void OnTick() { //Test value trendline double TL_Point_1 = 1.23000, // Test dummy value 1 TL_Point_2 = 1.25000; // Test dummy value 2 DrawTrendLine("Test_Trend",Time[350],TL_Point_1,Time[10],TL_Point_2,STYLE_DOT,clrBlack,2,true); double LineTrend = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Test_Trend",TimeCurrent(),0); //Test value Regression static bool Regression_Channel=false; if(DrawRegressionChannel("Regression",Time[LR_Point_1],Time[LR_Point_2],STYLE_SOLID,clrRed,2,true)) { Sleep(50); // ChartRedraw(); Regression_Channel=true; } else Regression_Channel=false; double Line0 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[1],0); Print(_LastError); double Line1 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[1],1); double Line2 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[1],2); Comment( "\nTime Now : ",TimeCurrent(), "\n\nTest Value Regression 0 : ",Line0, "\nTest Value Trendline : ",LineTrend); } bool DrawRegressionChannel(string name, datetime T0, datetime T1, int style, color clr, int width, bool ray) export { double P0 = 0, P1 = 0; if (ObjectFind(0,ObjIdentifier+name) != 0) { ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } else { ObjectDelete(ObjIdentifier+name); ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } return(true); } void DrawTrendLine(string name, datetime T0, double P0, datetime T1, double P1, int style, color clr, int width, bool ray) export { if (ObjectFind(0,ObjIdentifier+name) != 0) { ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_TREND, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,true); //ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name); } else { ObjectDelete(ObjIdentifier+name); ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_TREND, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,true); //ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name); } }
both of the test Regression & Test Trendline drawn perfectly on chart.
Put the ChartRedraw() in with the Sleep().
input int LR_Point_1 = 120, // Draw Bar Start LR_Point_2 = 10; // Draw Bar End, 0 means current Bar string Objname, ObjIdentifier = "ABC_"; int OnInit() { if (!IsTradeAllowed()) { Alert("Please allow trading to run this EA"); return INIT_FAILED; } EventSetTimer(60); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { EventKillTimer(); for(int k = ObjectsTotal(); k>=0; k--) { Objname= ObjectName(k); if(StringSubstr(Objname,0,4)==ObjIdentifier) ObjectDelete(Objname); } } void OnTick() { //Test value trendline double TL_Point_1 = 1.23000, // Test dummy value 1 TL_Point_2 = 1.25000; // Test dummy value 2 DrawTrendLine("Test_Trend",Time[350],TL_Point_1,Time[10],TL_Point_2,STYLE_DOT,clrBlack,2,true); double LineTrend = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Test_Trend",TimeCurrent(),0); //Test value Regression static bool Regression_Channel=false; if(DrawRegressionChannel("Regression",Time[LR_Point_1],Time[LR_Point_2],STYLE_SOLID,clrRed,2,true)) { ChartRedraw(); Sleep(50); Regression_Channel=true; } else Regression_Channel=false; double Line0 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[1],0); Print(_LastError); double Line1 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[1],1); double Line2 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[1],2); Comment( "\nTime Now : ",TimeCurrent(), "\n\nTest Value Regression 0 : ",Line0, "\nTest Value Trendline : ",LineTrend); } bool DrawRegressionChannel(string name, datetime T0, datetime T1, int style, color clr, int width, bool ray) export { double P0 = 0, P1 = 0; if (ObjectFind(0,ObjIdentifier+name) != 0) { ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } else { ObjectDelete(ObjIdentifier+name); ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } return(true); } void DrawTrendLine(string name, datetime T0, double P0, datetime T1, double P1, int style, color clr, int width, bool ray) export { if (ObjectFind(0,ObjIdentifier+name) != 0) { ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_TREND, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,true); //ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name); } else { ObjectDelete(ObjIdentifier+name); ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_TREND, 0, T0, P0, T1, P1 ); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY, ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,true); //ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name); } }
Hi All,
Got reply from Service desk.
Attached file for reference.
Problem solve. Thanks fellows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestChannel2.mq4 | //| Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int LR_Point_1=120,// Draw Bar Start LR_Point_2=10; // Draw Bar End, 0 means current Bar string Objname, ObjIdentifier="ABC_"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- if(!IsTradeAllowed()) { Alert("Please allow trading to run this EA"); return INIT_FAILED; } EventSetTimer(60); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { EventKillTimer(); //--- for(int k=ObjectsTotal(); k>=0; k--) { Objname=ObjectName(k); if(StringSubstr(Objname,0,4)==ObjIdentifier) ObjectDelete(Objname); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //Test value trendline double TL_Point_1=1.23000, TL_Point_2=1.25000; DrawTrendLine("hoh",Time[350],TL_Point_1,Time[10],TL_Point_2,STYLE_DOT,clrBlack,2,true); double LineTrend=ObjectGetValueByTime(0,"TM_hoh",TimeCurrent(),0); //Test value Regression static bool Regression_Channel=false; if(DrawRegressionChannel("Regression",Time[LR_Point_1],Time[LR_Point_2],STYLE_SOLID,clrRed,2,true)) { Sleep(5); ChartRedraw(); Regression_Channel=true; } else Regression_Channel=false; double Line0=ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[LR_Point_1],0); Print(_LastError); double Line1 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[LR_Point_1],1); double Line2 = ObjectGetValueByTime(0,ObjIdentifier+"Regression",Time[LR_Point_1],2); Comment("\nTime Now : ",TimeCurrent(), "\n\nTest Value Regression 0 : ",Line0, "\nTest Value Regression 1 : ",Line1, "\nTest Value Regression 2 : ",Line2, "\nTest Value Trendline : ",LineTrend); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool DrawRegressionChannel(string name,datetime T0,datetime T1,int style,color clr,int width,bool ray) export { double P0=0,P1=0; if(ObjectFind(0,ObjIdentifier+name)!=0) { ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION,0,T0,P0,T1,P1); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } else { ObjectDelete(ObjIdentifier+name); ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_REGRESSION,0,T0,P0,T1,P1); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name+" Channel",8,"Arial",EMPTY); } return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawTrendLine(string name,datetime T0,double P0,datetime T1,double P1,int style,color clr,int width,bool ray) export { if(ObjectFind(0,ObjIdentifier+name)!=0) { ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_TREND,0,T0,P0,T1,P1); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,true); //ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name); } else { ObjectDelete(ObjIdentifier+name); ObjectCreate(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJ_TREND,0,T0,P0,T1,P1); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray); ObjectSet(ObjIdentifier+name,OBJPROP_BACK,true); //ObjectSetText(ObjIdentifier+name,name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Who would have thought that would be the solution, eh?
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I have these code here to get ObjectGetValueByTime, for OBJ_REGRESSION
https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_regression
https://docs.mql4.com/objects/objectgetvaluebytime
it has been discuss before, and yet I still can't manage to get double return value, as it always return 0.
tried ChartRedraw(), same result.
link to last forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/157691
my code as below; Object Regression drawn perfectly on chart. Any ideas?