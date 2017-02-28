Script: NettoTrading Help
Also here is the original description page link from the creator, "getch".
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9275
Thanks all,
dontbesurprised
NettoTrading
- votes: 3
- 2009.12.28
- getch
- www.mql5.com
The script allows to use MetaTrader4 as netting platform. It has some advantages compared with MetaTrader5.
UPDATE: Broker says it could be an issue with the symbol composite ie EURUSDy (script cannot match with broker symbols to execute orders), however I have not found a solution to this yet.
Please someone with more skill take a look over this script for me,
Thanks
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Script being discussed: NettoTrading
- I will keep this as brief as possible.
- I prefer to Buy/Sell with OneClickTrading(market orders) and have it automatically subtract/add/close my current position. Similar to a DOM
with NinjaTrader/Futures platforms.
- So I use NettoTrading on MT4 with my current broker.
- It's always very buggy to get to start, but eventually it does work.
- With current broker the symbols are listed as such: EURUSDi or USDJPYi.
- With new broker I am testing (also MT4 platform) the symbols are listed: EURUSDy USDJPYy etc.
- NettoTrading does not work with new broker/platform I am testing.
_____________________
- In the script it says for example (just an excerpt):
AmountSymbols = GetSymbols(Symbols);
StrOut = StrInit;
for (i = 0; i < AmountSymbols; i++)
{
if (AntiSwap)
LockOFF(Symbols[i]);
- Is the "i" why the script will not work it is reading the symbol from this broker differently?
- What can I do to modify this script to run more smoothly? Or tweak my platform to allow to accept script better.
- Are there other scripts similar to this where I do not have to use hedging feature and/or the close order commands from Trade Terminal?
- Sorry, I do not know much about MetaTrader coding.
- I do know with AntiSwap = True and AllowLiveTrading checked is when it works after I "execute on chart" (With current broker, not new one)
- I have attached NettoTrading.mp4 script for reference.
Thanks for your time,
dontbesurprised