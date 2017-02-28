Script: NettoTrading Help

New comment
 

Script being discussed: NettoTrading


- I will keep this as brief as possible.


- I prefer to Buy/Sell with OneClickTrading(market orders) and have it automatically subtract/add/close my current position. Similar to a DOM

  with NinjaTrader/Futures platforms.

- So I use NettoTrading on MT4 with my current broker.

- It's always very buggy to get to start, but eventually it does work.

- With current broker the symbols are listed as such: EURUSDi or USDJPYi.

- With new broker I am testing (also MT4 platform) the symbols are listed: EURUSDy USDJPYy etc.

- NettoTrading does not work with new broker/platform I am testing.

_____________________

- In the script it says for example (just an excerpt):

AmountSymbols = GetSymbols(Symbols);

    StrOut = StrInit;
   
    for (i = 0; i < AmountSymbols; i++)
    {
      if (AntiSwap)

        LockOFF(Symbols[i]);


- Is the "i" why the script will not work it is reading the symbol from this broker differently?

- What can I do to modify this script to run more smoothly? Or tweak my platform to allow to accept script better.

- Are there other scripts similar to this where I do not have to use hedging feature and/or the close order commands from Trade Terminal?

- Sorry, I do not know much about MetaTrader coding.

- I do know with AntiSwap = True and AllowLiveTrading checked is when it works after I "execute on chart" (With current broker, not new one)

 

- I have attached NettoTrading.mp4 script for reference.


Thanks for your time,

dontbesurprised

Files:
NettoTrading.mq4  9 kb
 

Also here is the original description page link from the creator, "getch".


https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9275


Thanks all,


dontbesurprised

NettoTrading
NettoTrading
  • votes: 3
  • 2009.12.28
  • getch
  • www.mql5.com
The script allows to use MetaTrader4 as netting platform. It has some advantages compared with MetaTrader5.
 

UPDATE: Broker says it could be an issue with the symbol composite ie EURUSDy (script cannot match with broker symbols to execute orders), however I have not found a solution to this yet.


Please someone with more skill take a look over this script for me,


Thanks




NettoTrading Line1

New comment