News source
https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar
you can also download (to your smart phone) the FxPro Economic Calendar
Thanks for suggestions, i wasn't clear enough.
I am looking for news source which is usable for importing into MT4 and has low latency (in miliseconds).
Sources that [deleted by moderator] from FPA , SNW or aurora [deleted by moderator]
are getting from somewhere, to use it in my MT4/5 EA.
The forementioned products are auto-clickers, and therefore not what i am looking for, i just need pure low latency information.
Thanks for suggestions, i wasn't clear enough.
I am looking for news source which is usable for importing into MT4 and has low latency (in miliseconds).
Sources that [deleted by moderator] from FPA , SNW or aurora [deleted by moderator]
are getting from somewhere, to use it in my MT4/5 EA.
The forementioned products are auto-clickers, and therefore not what i am looking for, i just need pure low latency information.
First of all, i am not discussing these tools, but asking for information about news sources they are distributing.
And FNG is not commercial, it is free.
It is the thread in rus part of the forum where the traders and coders asked same question, and MetaQuotes replied:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Forex Calendar is so quick to use it in the program trading?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.04 12:17
We have already made our own licensed net realization of the economic calendar .
Our service independently collects source data from multiple official sources and is set to the fastest possible response. In addition, the deep history of values is conducted.
First, we turn the calendar on this site, and then upgrade calendar for MT5 and give direct access to all calendar data from MQL5. It will be possible to use the calendar in the strategy tester as well - the history of the calendar news events will be also modeled.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.03.16 23:10
We will incorporate new realtime economic calendar soon with minimal latency and with access from MQL5. First, we open the calendar on www.mql5.com, and then only we will incorporate it (our own development, calendar updates with millisecond latency) in MT5 terminal.
It is too early to do with the news so. Because the usage of the news does not make sense without minimal latency.
Add the new Economic Calendar widget to your website for free!
To receive the widget, go to the economic calendar page on MQL5.com and click on the "Add widget to your website" link. Specify the desired width and height of the calendar widget for your site, select the default period of featured events (current day or current week), copy the generated code and insert it to your web page. In the Preview section, you can see how the calendar will be displayed on your site.
Yes, thank you, that is what i am looking for.
However, in this thread you can only see a promise that this might work in MT5 some day.
If you check MT5 with metaquotes demo account now, you can see that the MT5 Calendar is actually WORKING, but as already said, it is broker dependant (not working with my broker MT5) and not reliable and fast enough (i was testing it last week). Also, there is no API, but you have to scan the objects, what can lead to some problems.
So if somebody knows where you can get reuters/bloomberg or other source stream, please let me know.
As already said this stream was available via FNG for years for free, so it doesn't neccessary have to be expensive nor privileged information.
Those tools are commercial ones. We can not discuss any commercial here sorry.
You delete the name/links in OP post but not in your quote.
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Hi,
where can one find a FAST and RELIABLE calendar news source available?
Is anybody using this?
FPA had a free news source but it doesn't work anymore.
MT5 Calendar is broker dependant and nor reliable nor fast.
If it is a paid service, I need a test period to adjust SW and verify speed.