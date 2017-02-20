Which coder is better? - page 3

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honest_knave:

Nope, I just thought I saw it mentioned in a thread recently 

Maybe @Alain Verleyen knows something? He's generally the oracle on such things.

I was really preferring when the pseudo was used on the forum. Each time I see "@Alain Verleyen" I am wondering who he is for a second.

 
Mitsubishi4arab:

It is easy

by looking to the profile ;)

you could know who is the coder

suppose the market publisher is also doing freelance jobs then he is (for sure) the coder for his published products 

Or what? 

You were talking about freelancer versus market seller. Not the ones who made both.

So I have to repeat : Usually, you can't know who is the coder of a Market's product. A lot of seller's are not coder or only amateurs, who are using professional to code their products.
 
Alain Verleyen:
You were talking about freelancer versus market seller. Not the ones who made both.

So I have to repeat : Usually, you can't know who is the coder of a Market's product. A lot of seller's are not coder or only amateurs, who are using professional to code their products.

Even if the seller has hundreds of them?

Suppose he got them by freelance service or somewhere outside this community then they might cost him more than he gets from selling! 

 
Yes, Alain is true.

Many final products are made of many functions build in many jobs with many freelancer (it may even not be always the same one!)
 
Mohammad Soubra:

Even if the seller has hundreds of them?

Suppose he got them by freelance service or somewhere outside this community then they might cost him more than he gets from selling! 

I am not saying that all sellers are doing it.


 
How do you do that smiley ?
Alain Verleyen:
I am not saying that all sellers are doing it.


 
Alain Verleyen:
I was really preferring when the pseudo was used on the forum. Each time I see "@Alain Verleyen" I am wondering who he is for a second.

No he is right

you are expert Alain

you and  Sergey Golubev

 
Icham Aidibe:
How do you do that smiley ?
 
Ooh it's an external
Mohammad Soubra:
:-/ i thought it was the www backend
 
Alain Verleyen:
You were talking about freelancer versus market seller. Not the ones who made both.

So I have to repeat : Usually, you can't know who is the coder of a Market's product. A lot of seller's are not coder or only amateurs, who are using professional to code their products.
Icham Aidibe:
Yes, Alain is true.

Many final products are made of many functions build in many jobs with many freelancer (it may even not be always the same one!)
seems I will stop strugling and hire a coder from freelance to have my dream EA modified, approved and published on this market
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