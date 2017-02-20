Which coder is better? - page 3
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Nope, I just thought I saw it mentioned in a thread recently
Maybe @Alain Verleyen knows something? He's generally the oracle on such things.
It is easy
by looking to the profile ;)
you could know who is the coder
suppose the market publisher is also doing freelance jobs then he is (for sure) the coder for his published products
Or what?
So I have to repeat : Usually, you can't know who is the coder of a Market's product. A lot of seller's are not coder or only amateurs, who are using professional to code their products.
You were talking about freelancer versus market seller. Not the ones who made both.
So I have to repeat : Usually, you can't know who is the coder of a Market's product. A lot of seller's are not coder or only amateurs, who are using professional to code their products.
Even if the seller has hundreds of them?
Suppose he got them by freelance service or somewhere outside this community then they might cost him more than he gets from selling!
Many final products are made of many functions build in many jobs with many freelancer (it may even not be always the same one!)
Even if the seller has hundreds of them?
Suppose he got them by freelance service or somewhere outside this community then they might cost him more than he gets from selling!
I am not saying that all sellers are doing it.
I was really preferring when the pseudo was used on the forum. Each time I see "@Alain Verleyen" I am wondering who he is for a second.
No he is right
you are expert Alain
you and Sergey Golubev
How do you do that smiley ?
You were talking about freelancer versus market seller. Not the ones who made both.
So I have to repeat : Usually, you can't know who is the coder of a Market's product. A lot of seller's are not coder or only amateurs, who are using professional to code their products.
Yes, Alain is true.
Many final products are made of many functions build in many jobs with many freelancer (it may even not be always the same one!)