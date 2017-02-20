Which coder is better? - page 2
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Why don't you code just for yourself ? You get your failure directly on your account, so on for your success.
I've also already ask for an arbitration - as I remind I've lost it - the coderess wasn't respecting the delays and has finally no idea about what I asked - but I don't care - I closed the thing and find by myself a way to achieve what I did wish - Rprop, it's not rprop, it's rprop-like I did, but it goes just fine.
Why don't you code just for yourself ? You get your failure directly on your account, so on for your success.
when you have asked for an arbitration?
you haven't any jobs on your profile except that outdated one!!
when you have asked for an arbitration?
you haven't any jobs on your profile except that outdated one!!
I have selected the second opinion:
because I have experienced that point
I am not a coder, but I have more personal knowledge in coding (at least here)
I tried to publish some products but I found it is not easy as only to create them
they would be deeply tested by the site moderator and he may asks to modify something to fit the site market rules
so, the market coder is better than the freelance one
I have selected the second opinion:
because I have experienced that point
I am not a coder, but I have more personal knowledge in coding (at least here)
I tried to publish some products but I found it is not easy as only to create them
they would be deeply tested by the site moderator and he may asks to modify something to fit the site market rules
so, the market coder is better than the freelance one
Except you have no idea who is the coder of a Market's product.
It is easy
by looking to the profile ;)
you could know who is the coder
suppose the market publisher is also doing freelance jobs then he is (for sure) the coder for his published products
Or what?
It is easy
by looking to the profile ;)
you could know who is the coder
suppose the market publisher is also doing freelance jobs then he is (for sure) the coder for his published products
Or what?
I may be imagining it, but I think I saw reference to an idea of having MetaQuotes-approved developers. I suppose that could be a good metric, depending on how it is implemented.
Any information about the MetaQuotes-approved developers.
Nope, I just thought I saw it mentioned in a thread recently
Maybe @Alain Verleyen knows something? He's generally the oracle on such things.
He may also have no market product, no codebase, not a highly-rated profile, no jobs even no post on the forum.
The kind of guy writing a code, even with the documentation, you're wondering : "damn, what he meant ?" You see that kind of code, with no \n. Creepy ! brrrr ... ;)