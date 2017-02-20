Which coder is better?
- Free programs from code base. Do you think programmers should publish them ready to work by default with Wizard also?
- QUESTION FOR MODIRATORS
- Code not receive to my Cell phone
I think this is very hard to quantify. Better for what?
If you want free advice, the better coder is probably someone who gives correct help on the forum.
If you want free code, the better coder is probably someone who publishes useful things in the codebase (or free in the market).
If you want bespoke code, the better coder is probably someone who achieves what you want, within your budget and on time.
I may be imagining it, but I think I saw reference to an idea of having MetaQuotes-approved developers. I suppose that could be a good metric, depending on how it is implemented.
The coder with the more closed jobs and best feedback from customers in the Freelance.
But not all the customers are professional
Definitively the one respecting delays promised, and who get a clear idea of what has been asked.
I think this is very hard to quantify. Better for what?
If you want free advice, the better coder is probably someone who gives correct help on the forum.
If you want free code, the better coder is probably someone who publishes useful things in the codebase (or free in the market).
If you want bespoke code, the better coder is probably someone who achieves what you want, within your budget and on time.
I may be imagining it, but I think I saw reference to an idea of having MetaQuotes-approved developers. I suppose that could be a good metric, depending on how it is implemented.
Thanks for your expert answer.
For me, the 2nd choice is the better because he has passed the strict test of the market Moderator with all conditions (brokers, pairs, variant parameters, and so on..)
So, for example, the coder who has finished/closed 100 jobs is not butter than the coder who has published the same number of products on the market.
Currently, the MetaQuotes-approved developer is not available, so any person is a developer (skilled or not).
Yes, but I don't think that a happy customer will leave a bad feedback, do you?
One of the customers who has opened an arbitration against me, has opened second job for another coder with more charge for the same requirements. but finally the arbiter decided that the job is perfectly done and closed the job for me
I don't know why there are a lot of these customers !! These types of customers might post fake feedback, they are not always right.
I know that my answer has made you confused.
One of the customers who has opened an arbitration against me, has opened second job for another coder with more charge. but finally the arbiter decided that the job is perfectly done and closed the job for me
I don't know why there are a lot of these customers !!
I know that my answer has made you confused.
I see, you are right then if people are not rational in their judgment.
some of them are angry if you late more than few hours in the finishing his requirements ...
or the most of them are looking for a profitable EA. then while testing he will wonder of the worst results and keep delaying and find problems to cancel the job anyhow...
then he would give a back feed back and/or one star
some of them are angry if you late more than few hours in the finishing his requirements ...
or the most of them are looking for a profitable EA. then while testing he will wonder of the worst results and keep delaying and find problems to cancel the job anyhow...
then he would give a back feed back and/or one star
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use