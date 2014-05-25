Why some Demo accounts were list in Real group?
May be - those are real accounts? It is written as 'Trading Mode: Real' ...
newdigital:
May be - those are real accounts? It is written as 'Trading Mode: Real' ...
May be - those are real accounts? It is written as 'Trading Mode: Real' ...
Is it not a bug of account type recognizing?
It was written : Real. But it is the weekend for now (market is closed) so may be - those signals were disconnected. We can wait for Monday.
tradelife:
Is it not a bug of account type recognizing?
In my opinion that means the provider made an error and declare his signal as running on a real account but in fact it's on a demo account. The mql5 Signals service detected this problem and had the message "Attention! Account type mismatch".
This has to be confirmed though, I don't know why this can be corrected instead to simply display a warning.
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Why some Demo accounts were list in Real group?
For example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/33714
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/30846