Why some Demo accounts were list in Real group?

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Why some Demo accounts were list in Real group?

For example:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/33714

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/30846

 
May be - those are real accounts? It is written as 'Trading Mode: Real' ...
 
newdigital:
May be - those are real accounts? It is written as 'Trading Mode: Real' ...

Is it not a bug of account type recognizing?


 
It was written : Real. But it is the weekend for now (market is closed) so may be - those signals were disconnected. We can wait for Monday.
 
tradelife:

Is it not a bug of account type recognizing?


In my opinion that means the provider made an error and declare his signal as running on a real account but in fact it's on a demo account. The mql5 Signals service detected this problem and had the message "Attention! Account type mismatch".

This has to be confirmed though, I don't know why this can be corrected instead to simply display a warning.

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