There are signals where the performance of some months are grayed out

New comment
 

What's the reason of this?

e.g. Jan: 896.86 Feb: 16.41


I found the same question here, but it was not answered:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/66597

Why are some of the trading results under MQL5 signals grey out?
Why are some of the trading results under MQL5 signals grey out?
  • www.mql5.com
Why are some of the trading results under MQL5 signals grey out?
 
signalfollower:

What's the reason of this?

e.g. Jan: 896.86 Feb: 16.41


I found the same question here, but it was not answered:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/66597

I guess that a withdraw or deposit had happened in that month

Maybe

For best support you can contact the
 

 

Hm, thank you, but I think this can not be the reason. There are many signals with some deposits and withdrawals in the same month and they have no greyed out/invalid monthly performances.


I will ask the service desk.

 
signalfollower:

Hm, thank you, but I think this can not be the reason. There are many signals with some deposits and withdrawals in the same month and they have no greyed out/invalid monthly performances.


I will ask the service desk.

Please let us know their answer
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Please let us know their answer
Yes, I will post it here.
 

The Grayed months performance is before the signal is published on MQL 

 
Example: The signal provider opened an account on June 2016 and trade on it for 3 months then he published it on MQL those 3 months will be on grey and the other months after publishing will be in Blue
 
Mohammed Mounir:

The Grayed months performance is before the signal is published on MQL 

Hm, maybe too. But I watch to a signal since January and the performance of January changed in the first week of February from the normal state to the invalid state with the grey color and the performance of the hole system is now displayed without this January.

EDIT: Here is the answer from the service desk:

'Our automatic system has detected a high value of growth. It does not correspond to the current trading strategy. The growth for that period will not be counted and will not be included in the calculation of the total growth. That system is applied for all signals without exception.'

 
signalfollower:

Hm, maybe too. But I watch to a signal since January and the performance of January changed in the first week of February from the normal state to the invalid state with the grey color and the performance of the hole system is now displayed without this January.

EDIT: Here is the answer from the support desk:

'Our automatic system has detected a high value of growth. It does not correspond to the current trading strategy. The growth for that period will not be counted and will not be included in the calculation of the total growth. That system is applied for all signals without exception.'

Thanks for sharing
 
It usually happens when a very high value of growth has been recorded and the MQL5 system take it as suspicious.
New comment