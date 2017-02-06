Is Virtual Hosting worth it?
A VPS based closer to your broker's server it will reduce ping and execution speed of your trades.
Your current ping of 274ms is not exactly ideal and I am sure it causes unnecessary delays in trade execution.
Hi Guys ,
How many MT4 accounts can put on 1 VPS at mql5 ? who is known please let me known .
Many thanks
Great! Thanks for the info!
I subscribed to a 24 hour free trial to evaluate the performance.
I removed all the symbols from MarketWatch except the one I need. I opened only the chart I need and attached my EA. I also disabled DDLs
I tried to migrate but I'm receiving an error every time.
Does anyone know how I can resolve this? If not, is there a help desk I can contact?
Kind Regards
You have to load your EA, tick the Allow Live Trading field (of EA's settings) and click on the Auto Trading button on the top of your MT platform.
Then you right click on VPS and migrate all you want (synchronize experts, indicators) and you're done.
You have to load your EA, tick the Allow Live Trading field (of EA's settings) and click on the Auto Trading button on the top of your MT platform.
Then you right click on VPS and migrate all you want (synchronize experts, indicators) and you're done.
Thanks Eleni, Still getting the same error though. I am able to migrate the signals but not the expert advisor.
Do you know if there is someone I could contact to resolve this issue?
If you have also a signal on the same account, then you need to: synchronize experts, indicators and signal.
If it doesn't work, you should look for the problem somewhere else, the EA or the indicators maybe.
Hi Guys,
My EA that I am currently running has a tight SL. My SL is set at 2 pips.
I have compared actual trades to the strategy tester during the same period and the results are a little different.
The average SL for the strategy tester is $1.80 (when the spread is high) and the average actual trade SL is $2.20.
My current ping to my broker's server is 274ms. I've looked at renting a virtual server and seen that I can reduce my ping to 0.4ms if I go that route.
My question for you is, if I do that and reduce the ping, would I be able to bring my actual SL to more in line with the strategy tester's SL?
Thanks in advance!
Is there a help desk I can contact?
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Hi Guys,
My EA that I am currently running has a tight SL. My SL is set at 2 pips.
I have compared actual trades to the strategy tester during the same period and the results are a little different.
The average SL for the strategy tester is $1.80 (when the spread is high) and the average actual trade SL is $2.20.
My current ping to my broker's server is 274ms. I've looked at renting a virtual server and seen that I can reduce my ping to 0.4ms if I go that route.
My question for you is, if I do that and reduce the ping, would I be able to bring my actual SL to more in line with the strategy tester's SL?
Thanks in advance!