Managing multiple accounts at different brokers
Are you talking about MT4?
What do you mean 'manage' multiple accounts?
As to myfbook so it maybe good service but we are not promoting the external services on this portal.
Are you talking about MT4?
What do you mean 'manage' multiple accounts?
As to myfbook so it maybe good service but we are not promoting the external services on this portal.
ok, my questions is starting to feel noobish
normally I download mt4 from a specific broker, and it only lets me connect to servers of that broker
how can I get something similar to the screenshot above?
(apologies for referencing external services, I'll keep that in mind for the future)
Play a bit with what the terminal offers - right mouse clicks above ..
[edit: beaten by Carl :)]
ok, I figured out how to connect to different servers (right click on "Account" then "Open an Account", not "Login to an Account")
afaiu, the same mt4 instance has the same charts, EAs and ftp options regardless of which account I'm logged into, which makes it suitable for a ready-only overview, not write mode (change EA parameters on VPS, etc...).
In my case, each account has a different set of EAs and different ftp info, so it looks like running multiple mt4 instances (one for each account) is inevitable after all. Let me know if I missed something.
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Any tips on keeping track of and managing multiple accounts at different brokers?
So far I've been using myfxbook with ftp notifications which provide a good overall view of all my accounts as well as some analytics. It does not, however, provide realtime updates and does not allow me to execute trades.
Are there better options out there? Anything that could make my life easier than having to open multiple mt4 local instances?
I'm using VPS for all my accounts.