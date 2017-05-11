MT4 platform frozen

New comment
 

Hi all,

For all those OANDA broker users of MT4, when I open the platform it is frozen and won't respond. The OANDA chat line suggested I uninstall and reinstall which I did without success. The OANDA fxtrade platform works fine - any suggestions folks. I'm using Windows8.

cheers

dm 

 

I am using Windows 8.1
I just opened account with them using same MT4 instance (I have many accounts with many brokers on same one MT4) - and it works fine:




 

Did you have any EAs running last time that you closed it?

It may be that the EA is initializing and crashing the platform. If that is the case find the EA in the Ezperts folder and temorarily remove it or open the mq4 from the folder and check the code.

 
Keith Watford:

Did you have any EAs running last time that you closed it?

It may be that the EA is initializing and crashing the platform. If that is the case find the EA in the Ezperts folder and temorarily remove it or open the mq4 from the folder and check the code.

Hello dear , Sorry to Bother You

 This is Siamak Najafi from IRAN and I Need your Help .

Just I need a EA that can close multi MagicNumber if totally reach to profit close all my  magic number orders . for example if some order is   : Negative and some order is Posetive calculate all and only Take  my profit but this is very importand use my 18PCS MagicNumber  .

If possible pls send it to my email Topnet_s@hotmail.com 

Thank You and best Regards

Siamak Najafi

New comment