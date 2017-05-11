MT4 platform frozen
Did you have any EAs running last time that you closed it?
It may be that the EA is initializing and crashing the platform. If that is the case find the EA in the Ezperts folder and temorarily remove it or open the mq4 from the folder and check the code.
Did you have any EAs running last time that you closed it?
It may be that the EA is initializing and crashing the platform. If that is the case find the EA in the Ezperts folder and temorarily remove it or open the mq4 from the folder and check the code.
Hello dear , Sorry to Bother You
This is Siamak Najafi from IRAN and I Need your Help .
Just I need a EA that can close multi MagicNumber if totally reach to profit close all my magic number orders . for example if some order is : Negative and some order is Posetive calculate all and only Take my profit but this is very importand use my 18PCS MagicNumber .
If possible pls send it to my email Topnet_s@hotmail.com
Thank You and best Regards
Siamak Najafi
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Hi all,
For all those OANDA broker users of MT4, when I open the platform it is frozen and won't respond. The OANDA chat line suggested I uninstall and reinstall which I did without success. The OANDA fxtrade platform works fine - any suggestions folks. I'm using Windows8.
cheers
dm