Chart not opening or updating

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So I'm having an odd problem this morning.  The DOM is ticking but my chart is not.  It's either "waiting for update" or no ticks on it.

I've tried the obvious -- reboot -- changing profiles -- opening a new chart.

How can I reset everything?  

Thanks.

 
You already did. Did you mistakenly Turn off autoscroll? AutoScroll
 
whroeder1:
You already did. Did you mistakenly Turn off autoscroll?

Autoscroll is on.  Perpetual "Waiting for update" as the DOM ticks fine.  I'm in MT5.

 

Thanks.

 
Try old Mt4 trick, drag market watch symbol to the chart.
 
cstangor:

Autoscroll is on.  Perpetual "Waiting for update" as the DOM ticks fine.  I'm in MT5.

 

Thanks.

Close MT5. Remove the data. Restart.

Data are in [Data folder]\bases 

 
Alain Verleyen:

Close MT5. Remove the data. Restart.

Data are in [Data folder]\bases 

I renamed the bases folder and restarted.  The new bases folder was created but nothing changed.

 

 

 

Try opening Market Watch (CTRL + M)

Right-click in Market Watch and select Show All

Pick an obvious symbol like EURUSD (not something with an expiry, if possible)

Right click the symbol and select Chart Window 

Same problem? 

 
cstangor:

I renamed the bases folder and restarted.  The new bases folder was created but nothing changed.

 

 

Works for me.


 

Works for me too 

 

 
cstangor:

So I'm having an odd problem this morning.  The DOM is ticking but my chart is not.  It's either "waiting for update" or no ticks on it.

I've tried the obvious -- reboot -- changing profiles -- opening a new chart.

How can I reset everything?  

Thanks.

Try to open new demo with them:

 

If you can not so it may be something with internet or with the connection of your computer to this broker's server via internet for example. 

 
Sergey Golubev:

Try to open new demo with them:

 

If you can not so it may be something with internet or with the connection of your computer to this broker's server via internet for example. 

I was able to open a new demo account, no problem. Tick charts work fine. Market depth works fine. It's just the chart that won't draw.

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