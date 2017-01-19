Chart not opening or updating
You already did. Did you mistakenly Turn off autoscroll?
Autoscroll is on. Perpetual "Waiting for update" as the DOM ticks fine. I'm in MT5.
Thanks.
Try opening Market Watch (CTRL + M)
Right-click in Market Watch and select Show All
Pick an obvious symbol like EURUSD (not something with an expiry, if possible)
Right click the symbol and select Chart Window
Same problem?
Works for me too
So I'm having an odd problem this morning. The DOM is ticking but my chart is not. It's either "waiting for update" or no ticks on it.
I've tried the obvious -- reboot -- changing profiles -- opening a new chart.
How can I reset everything?
Thanks.
Try to open new demo with them:
If you can not so it may be something with internet or with the connection of your computer to this broker's server via internet for example.
Try to open new demo with them:
If you can not so it may be something with internet or with the connection of your computer to this broker's server via internet for example.
I was able to open a new demo account, no problem. Tick charts work fine. Market depth works fine. It's just the chart that won't draw.
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So I'm having an odd problem this morning. The DOM is ticking but my chart is not. It's either "waiting for update" or no ticks on it.
I've tried the obvious -- reboot -- changing profiles -- opening a new chart.
How can I reset everything?
Thanks.