Indicators: Ticks indicator - page 3

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It turns out that the indicator works in the visualiser of the strategy tester!



It is very convenient to use, as you can see ticks inside each bar! I would recommend it as an addition (to be written in the tester.tpl template) to manual trading in the tester.

 

In the visualiser, I now disable the display of bars for unnecessary. Then the real ticks and spread can be seen even better.

 

Loaded the indicator, when compiling it gives the following:

***

 

Gives errors

build 2875 just2trade

unexpected token 'clrBlue' on right side of '::' Ticks.mq5 14 28

unexpected token 'clrRed' on right side of '::' Ticks.mq5 15 28

unexpected token 'clrYellow' on right side of '::' Ticks.mq5 16 31

unexpected token 'INT_MAX' on right side of '::' EventBase.mqh 134 35

unexpected token 'clrBlue' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 13 73

unexpected token 'clrRed' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 13 108

unexpected token 'clrYellow' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 13 145

unexpected token 'TIME_SECONDS' on right side of ':::' Tick.mqh 28 51

unexpected token 'DBL_MIN' on right side of '::' Bar.mqh 74 20

unexpected token'DBL_MAX' on right side of '::' Bar.mqh 92 20

unexpected token 'COPY_TICKS_INFO' on right side of '::' Bars.mqh 37 53

unexpected token 'DBL_MIN' on right side of '::' Bars.mqh 181 20

unexpected token 'DBL_MAX' on right side of ':::' Bars.mqh 196 20

unexpected token 'DBL_MIN' on right side of '::' TicksPicture.mqh 112 21

unexpected token 'DBL_MAX' on right side of ':::' TicksPicture.mqh 113 20

unexpected token 'clrNONE' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 14 87

unexpected token 'clrNONE' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 15 87

unexpected token 'clrNONE' on right side of ':::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 16 93


 
Sergei Poliukhov #:

Errors

Not ready to update the KB, unfortunately. I can only send EX5 to your PM.
 

Hi, thanks for the tick indicator. Would it be hard to code bubbles (or circles) drawn above the lines for sell and buy tick volume(AMP futures mt5 has real volume on ticks, size of bubble= volume, color=direction), something similar to Bookmap software. This would be fenomenal. I have the code updated so it compiles and functions correctly.

bookmap with tick sell and buy volume
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