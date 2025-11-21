Indicators: Ticks indicator - page 3
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It turns out that the indicator works in the visualiser of the strategy tester!
It is very convenient to use, as you can see ticks inside each bar! I would recommend it as an addition (to be written in the tester.tpl template) to manual trading in the tester.
In the visualiser, I now disable the display of bars for unnecessary. Then the real ticks and spread can be seen even better.
Loaded the indicator, when compiling it gives the following:
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Gives errors
build 2875 just2trade
unexpected token 'clrBlue' on right side of '::' Ticks.mq5 14 28
unexpected token 'clrRed' on right side of '::' Ticks.mq5 15 28
unexpected token 'clrYellow' on right side of '::' Ticks.mq5 16 31
unexpected token 'INT_MAX' on right side of '::' EventBase.mqh 134 35
unexpected token 'clrBlue' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 13 73
unexpected token 'clrRed' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 13 108
unexpected token 'clrYellow' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 13 145
unexpected token 'TIME_SECONDS' on right side of ':::' Tick.mqh 28 51
unexpected token 'DBL_MIN' on right side of '::' Bar.mqh 74 20
unexpected token'DBL_MAX' on right side of '::' Bar.mqh 92 20
unexpected token 'COPY_TICKS_INFO' on right side of '::' Bars.mqh 37 53
unexpected token 'DBL_MIN' on right side of '::' Bars.mqh 181 20
unexpected token 'DBL_MAX' on right side of ':::' Bars.mqh 196 20
unexpected token 'DBL_MIN' on right side of '::' TicksPicture.mqh 112 21
unexpected token 'DBL_MAX' on right side of ':::' TicksPicture.mqh 113 20
unexpected token 'clrNONE' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 14 87
unexpected token 'clrNONE' on right side of '::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 15 87
unexpected token 'clrNONE' on right side of ':::' ChartObjectTicks.mqh 16 93
Errors
Hi, thanks for the tick indicator. Would it be hard to code bubbles (or circles) drawn above the lines for sell and buy tick volume(AMP futures mt5 has real volume on ticks, size of bubble= volume, color=direction), something similar to Bookmap software. This would be fenomenal. I have the code updated so it compiles and functions correctly.