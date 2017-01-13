I DL MT5 software and web trader, cannot add market in software
The symbols are not related to the software (MT5). It is related to the broker. Because every broker is having different set of the synbols. And you are openning account on the broker, right?
MetaQuotes is not a broker and it's allowing demo only just to test this software (MT5).
How to add more symbols?
Right mouse click on Market Watch, select Symbol, find AUDNZD and press Show button:
Do you see how many accounts?
Because every broker is having different set of the symbols.
For example, if I want to trade Bitcoin/USD so I will not use MetaQuotes demo because MQ demo does not have bitcoin in the Market Watch right mouse click for example.
I open the account with the broker which is having this BTC/USD symbol and will trade it:
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Hello all, I just dl the MT5 software and use web trader at the same time.
I notice that i can't add market AUDNZD at software but in web trader is ok.
I use AUDUSD both is ok
i both use demo w/o registered
what is the issue on software?