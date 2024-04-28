Can't log into Metatrader 5 Mac software
Does anyone know why I can't log into Metatrader 5 Mac software? The same trading credentials can be used to log in on the web platform, but not the Mac software.
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Screen_Shot_2567-04-28_at_21.57.23.png 399 kb
Hi Sergey. Thank you for your reply. Yes, login to my trading account. I'm not sure if maintenance is the issue because I've tried this several times with different trading accounts in the past and it's never worked. Could there be other reasons?
Mac79:Today i could not login on PC as well on Deriv MT5 but later logged in
Does anyone know why I can't log into Metatrader 5 Mac software? The same trading credentials can be used to log in on the web platform, but not the Mac software.
Does anyone know why I can't log into Metatrader 5 Mac software? The same trading credentials can be used to log in on the web platform, but not the Mac software.
Sergey Golubev #:
I do not know ... I do not have Mac computer.
You can mouse click on it to change the server (Access Point):
I do not know ... I do not have Mac computer.
You can check on Monday (tomorrow), and ask your broker about it.
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You can mouse click on it to change the server (Access Point):
Hmm. I don't seem to have any available access points at all. It shows only "Login" and "Network Rescan". That's it. What could this mean?
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