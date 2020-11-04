How do I read the order size from one click trading panel?

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Is there a way to read the order size from the market order window?

 

Here's an image: 

 

 

I want to figure out the currently entered Lot Size parameter (encircled in blue) for the next market order programmatically, so i can develop an indicator which displays risk and reward levels accordingly :)

 

Thanks!

[Deleted]  
RichPiano: Is there a way to read the order size from the market order window? I want to figure out the currently entered Lot Size parameter (encircled in blue) for the next market order programmatically, so i can develop an indicator which displays risk and reward levels accordingly :)

You can't access that information programmatically, but you can develop your own panel, like the following GUI:

Credit goes to @whroeder1 and @takycard respectively!

 
Ok thanks :)
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