So confused over profits of forex....uggghhhh

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I'm new, so new you could call me ignorant. I'm trying to learn, but the internet is a plethora of information, most of what I don't need. I've created a demo account and I buy at 115.476 and sell at 122.171 (spread is only 3 pips) and it's still showing a loss? What am I not understanding? I thought it was buy low, sell higher as long as you cover the spread?! Please help!
 
Post a screenshot of your account history and I'm sure we can explain. In the meantime, I suggest you read up on commissions and swap.
 
A loss in sumthing around 6000 pips,either u r joking or ur broker is playing with u.r u sure this exacyly is the trade face u r talking.
 
Was it a Buy order or a Sell order?
 
here is my account history. I'm so confused, I don't understand how sometimes when I buy it shows profit, but when I sell for more than I bought it for, it shows loss. I appreciate any help, thank you!
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20170112_031508.jpg  2046 kb
 
ryanhmw535cse:
here is my account history. I'm so confused, I don't understand how sometimes when I buy it shows profit, but when I sell for more than I bought it for, it shows loss. I appreciate any help, thank you!

That doesn't help, we'll need to see the list of trades. It looks like this:

 

 
ok....
Files:
20170112_031508.jpg  2046 kb
 
I don't see anywhere the: buy at 115.476 and sell at 122.171 you mention above. All your trades have the appropriate profit or loss next to them.
 
I'm probably more confused than I even realize, ugh...the top two trades is what I was talking about. I bought it and then a while later sold it. Also, can you tell me why sometimes when I buy it shows me at a profit. I truly am confused.
 

I'm guess, that I truly do not understand the profit/loss of forex...I would love if you could explain it ;) but I don't want to take your time, but if you could just send me in the right direction so I can learn to understand it. I've been all over the internet and I can't seem to find anything. Perhaps my needs are too basic :( 

 
ryanhmw535cse:
I'm probably more confused than I even realize, ugh...the top two trades is what I was talking about. I bought it and then a while later sold it. Also, can you tell me why sometimes when I buy it shows me at a profit. I truly am confused.
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