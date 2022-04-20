Help with Pivot Point Indicator not showing labels
You haven't attached an image, so I'm shooting from the hip here.
On MT4, press F8 and check that Show object descriptions is checked in the Common tab.
There will be an equivalent option in MT5 but I don't have a copy running on this PC.
Did you solve the issue? I was thinking it might be a color issue, you know, the default is white or black and a user with that background will not see the text.
Best indicator for pivot is Custom Pivots, it is awesome
You can apply many versions of it, say 3, and it has a click button to show or hide the levels
So you can have Monthly, Weekly, Daily Pivots, then click which to see according to the timeframe you are on
For example,1 hour, click the Show Daily Pivot, very easy, check it out
I NEED HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2 HOURS I TRY TO PUT PIVOTS POINTS !!!!!!!!!
i put the pivot file in indicators file but every f time i open the mt4 and i try to find them in platform it fails!
they are not showing up in the custom section neither in navigator bar
what i am doing wrong ?
i have a windows pc like all
I NEED HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2 HOURS I TRY TO PUT PIVOTS POINTS !!!!!!!!!
i put the pivot file in indicators file but every f time i open the mt4 and i try to find them in platform it fails!
they are not showing up in the custom section neither in navigator bar
what i am doing wrong ?
i have a windows pc like all
What I see in this image is MT5, and the folder is also from MT5.
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I downloaded this indicator that allows the showing of multiple time frame pivot points (daily, weekly, hourly, yearly). Problem is that I can not seem to get the labels to display for each point.
According to their screen shot (see image) that is should display the labels for each "period" selected. But I can not figure out why it is not displaying those labels. Anyone care to take a look at the attach indicator and see if they see an issue.
Or if one has a pivot indicator that allows the multiple period levels to be displayed at the same time with labels I would gladly take a look at it.