how to hide indicator property window?
Script to apply a template with the indicator on it? You could even assign a hotkey.
It may have some unwanted side effects if you have drawn objects etc...
Script to apply a template with the indicator on it? You could even assign a hotkey.
It may have some unwanted side effects if you have drawn objects etc...
Or a script to attach the indicator to current chart, using ChartIndicatorAdd() function. Even better.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartindicatoradd
Regards.
- www.mql5.com
Hi. Is it possible to hide indicator property window upon adding it on chart?
I don't need to change any values. The goal is to add indicator with default values with minimum clicks.
What would be the purpose of it (except the worst intentions that come in mind immediately)?
Disabling the user interaction was and is always just a scammers dream - not coders intentions
What would be the purpose of it (except the worst intentions that come in mind immediately)?
Disabling the user interaction was and is always just a scammers dream - not coders intentions
i'm writing few scripts, the purpose of those is to show or hide specific objects and indicators on a chart with just a double click.
say, i click the script and it draws fibo levels, i click it again and it hides that fibo. i managed to do this with objects, yet indicators adds that property window.
script to apply a template will not work for me. indeed there may be other objects on the chart, that must stay there.
ChartIndicatorAdd works, yet I didn't figure out how to set custom style (color, width) for lines. Any ideas?
ChartIndicatorAdd works, yet I didn't figure out how to set custom style (color, width) for lines. Any ideas?
Inside the indicator code, you have to create input parameters for all the features that you want (color, line style, line width, etc) and then you set their values when you create its handle inside the script. Regards.
Or a script to attach the indicator to current chart, using ChartIndicatorAdd() function. Even better.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartindicatoradd
Regards.
Would also be nice to hide parameters prompt for indicator that has no inputs.
Just showing the input prompt with no options is bit useless...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi. Is it possible to hide indicator property window upon adding it on chart?
I don't need to change any values. The goal is to add indicator with default values with minimum clicks.