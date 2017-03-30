Forecast for Q1'17 - levels for GBP/USD - page 4
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.21 10:21
Trading News Events: U.K. CPI (adapted from the article)
Bullish GBP Trade: Headline Reading Exceeds 2% Target, Core Inflation Upticks in February
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. CPI Report Fails to Meet Market Expectations
GBP/USD M5: 56 pips range price movement by U.K. CPI news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.25 12:29Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "Essentially, there are two main reasons why the Bank could move. First, UK inflation climbed to 2.3% in February, above the Bank of England’s 2% target for the first time since late 2013. Second, the UK economy has so far confounded those who predicted a sharp downturn if the British people decided to leave the EU, as they did. In particular, the first reading of fourth-quarter GDP – up 0.7% quarter/quarter – suggests that the economy is motoring ahead. That figure is likely to be confirmed on Friday, when revised data are published, keeping the prospect of a rate rise firmly on the agenda and helping the Pound to extend its gains."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.30 16:18
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-03-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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EUR/USD M5: 18 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events