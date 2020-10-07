Get Real Volume of a Symbol
Is this what you want ?
Is this what you want ?
I tried to use this but it didn't give me the right volume. In the example below, the volume should be: 46700 to sell and 38900 to buy (or 85600 in total), and as you can see, it says 28300...
PS* if there's a way to get only the buy volume and only the sell volume it would be even better, I tried SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME but it returns zero
Thanks
I tried to use this but it didn't give me the right volume. In the example below, the volume should be: 46700 to sell and 38900 to buy (or 85600 in total), and as you can see, it says 28300...
PS* if there's a way to get only the buy volume and only the sell volume it would be even better, I tried SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME but it returns zero
Thanks
Of course that's not the same.
To get the depth of market volume you need to use MarketBookGet() and make the addition yourself, I don't think there is a way to get it directly.
Of course that's not the same.
To get the depth of market volume you need to use MarketBookGet() and make the addition yourself, I don't think there is a way to get it directly.
Of course that's not the same.
To get the depth of market volume you need to use MarketBookGet() and make the addition yourself, I don't think there is a way to get it directly.
Can you take an example about use MarketBookGet() that it get Get Real Volume of a Symbol
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Hey, I've been searching for a long time how to get the current volume of a Symbol (not an order) and I just can't find anything that works.
For example, I want to get the real volume of this symbol below (real volume would be 2500). How can I get that on MQL5?
Thanks