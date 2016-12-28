Best US Brokers for FX, Futures, Commodities trading using MT5
I do not know abbout the list but this is the information which was very usefull for me for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
More than 100 major brokers around the world offer MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.12.21 12:00
Recently, a number of major brokers, including ActivTrades, Just2Trade, NAS Broker and Halifax Investment Services, announced the launch of MetaTrader 5 with hedging. This trend was supported by other prominent market players: GLOBAL FX, Global Equity Brokers (GEB) and Forexer Limited. The number of such companies is growing on a weekly basis — totally, more than 100 brokers from over the world already offer the flagship platform for trading on financial markets to their clients.
"We, in NAS Broker, are glad to present our clients with MetaTrader 5 — a professional multi-asset next-generation trading platform," says Oleg Sergeev, Senior Analyst at NAS Broker. "Multiple exciting technological innovations allow professional traders to increase their trading efficiency right now: the advanced MQL5 programming language, the MQL5 Cloud network, the new timeframes and the main features – the depth of market and the new strategy tester. In NAS Broker, we support both netting and hedging accounts suiting the needs of various trading strategies".
"Just2Trade Online focuses on high-tech brokerage solutions for all major world markets," notes Evgeny Zhilin, Head of Operations at Just2Trade Online, explaining the company's choice of the platform. "While having such a powerful product as MetaTrader 5, we do our best to make maximum use of it. Currently, Just2Trade clients have direct access to over 9 000 tools on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE, FSE, MOEX, CME, NYMEX, ICE, EUREX, as well as the Forex market from a single account on the MetaTrader 5 platform".
"Halifax Investment Services, an Australian and New Zealand licensed market maker, is proud to offer MetaTrader 5 to its clients and global White Label partners", says Jonathan Schneider, Head of Sales for Halifax. "We offer both exchange traded and OTC products via MetaTrader 5, thus fully revealing its true multi-asset nature. MetaTrader 5 allows Halifax and its White Label partners to compete on all fronts".
"The addition of hedging meets the aspirations of many traders, current MetaTrader 5 users as well as others," adds Ricardo Evangelista, International Desk Manager at ActivTrades. "We believe it will appeal to many, including those currently using MetaTrader 4. From the early days, following the launch of MetaTrader 5, the request for hedging has been a constant. It was something desired by traders interested in exploring the potential of the platform but put off by the restriction on hedging. Now that is available we expect to see an increase in the demand for MetaTrader 5".
And I opened those accounts based on the article above:
You can see here:
more here:
And you can look at this section of the forum - I am making the technical analysis based on it.
As to US based broker (or non-US based broker) - no idea sorry ... because contact details from 'Contact us' page of their websites may not be related to the place of the registration of their companies so ...
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Hi Everyone,
I am new to Metatrader 5 and am currently trading using a demo account. I was wondering if anyone could provide a list of US brokers that I can use on MT5 for when I am ready to go live with my trading? When i was looking online it seemed like most brokers were located in Europe or overseas outside the US. I am looking to trade mostly FX, Index Futures, and Commodities. Any help would be much appreciated.
Thanks,
Matt