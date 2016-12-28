Anyone facing Forbidden Access?

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I keep facing this error every now and then when trying to access MQl5

 

The only way to overcome it is I switch to a proxy server and enter from another country through that server.

 

Anyone faced or is facing the same problem? 

 

 

 
This is a sign of abuse of MQL5 policies (too many likes or too many new friends).
 
fist time i see this problem. Hope you will across this trouble
 
  1. Very frequent access (e.g. winHttrack, or what Eleni said.) Give it a few hours and it resets.
  2. You've been banned by a moderator.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
This is a sign of abuse of MQL5 policies (too many likes or too many new friends).

Under what basis? I never abused the system, I just come here to post jobs and talk with Freelancers.

Never added friends, never posted anything.

 

If I am banned should I not be able to log on successfully  using a proxy? Isn't a ban under username rather than IP address?

Cause I can access it through proxy.

I don't think this is a ban, I think this is a server issue. 

 
Audai Louri:

Under what basis? I never abused the system, I just come here to post jobs and talk with Freelancers.

Never added friends, never posted anything.

 

If I am banned should I not be able to log on successfully  using a proxy? Isn't a ban under username rather than IP address?

Cause I can access it through proxy.

I don't think this is a ban, I think this is a server issue. 

or country issue ...
anyway - you may contact to the service desk for clue them up for example (just to let them know, or to get the information about, or to be fixed, or any).
 
Sergey Golubev:
or country issue ...
anyway - you may contact to the service desk for clue them up for example (just to let them know, or to get the information about, or to be fixed, or any).

My friend got the same message while i was chatting with them.

Thanks for the tip on contacting  service desk I think I should bring this to their attention.

 

I believe this is where we can contact service desk

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact 

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Contact the technical support or the web site administrator
 

No (not your link).
Service desk is here for you: www.mql5.com/en/users/dee777/servicedesk 

Because there is some auto-ban (you may be banned by machine based on something ... example: too many PM messages which was sent per 1 minutes, and so on). So, all those issues are restored by the service desk in normal way for example. 

 
Here using autoban system isn't,

I am new here but still fine to access mql5
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