Anyone facing Forbidden Access?
- Very frequent access (e.g. winHttrack, or what Eleni said.) Give it a few hours and it resets.
- You've been banned by a moderator.
This is a sign of abuse of MQL5 policies (too many likes or too many new friends).
Under what basis? I never abused the system, I just come here to post jobs and talk with Freelancers.
Never added friends, never posted anything.
If I am banned should I not be able to log on successfully using a proxy? Isn't a ban under username rather than IP address?
Cause I can access it through proxy.
I don't think this is a ban, I think this is a server issue.
Under what basis? I never abused the system, I just come here to post jobs and talk with Freelancers.
Never added friends, never posted anything.
If I am banned should I not be able to log on successfully using a proxy? Isn't a ban under username rather than IP address?
Cause I can access it through proxy.
I don't think this is a ban, I think this is a server issue.
anyway - you may contact to the service desk for clue them up for example (just to let them know, or to get the information about, or to be fixed, or any).
or country issue ...
anyway - you may contact to the service desk for clue them up for example (just to let them know, or to get the information about, or to be fixed, or any).
My friend got the same message while i was chatting with them.
Thanks for the tip on contacting service desk I think I should bring this to their attention.
I believe this is where we can contact service desk
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
No (not your link).
Service desk is here for you: www.mql5.com/en/users/dee777/servicedesk
Because there is some auto-ban (you may be banned by machine based on something ... example: too many PM messages which was sent per 1 minutes, and so on). So, all those issues are restored by the service desk in normal way for example.
I am new here but still fine to access mql5
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I keep facing this error every now and then when trying to access MQl5
The only way to overcome it is I switch to a proxy server and enter from another country through that server.
Anyone faced or is facing the same problem?