Any body please explain this CHART.
Good for you! You were lucky! I also had it on my broker's MT4 account but not on my MT5 account. Unfortunately I was not watching the charts when the market opened, so I missed that golden opportunity!
That spike was due to high volatility of the week opening gap combined with the low liquidity after the Christmas weekend! Rare, but sometimes it happens!EDIT: Looks like it was a just glitch as it has already been cleared after refreshing the charts!
How could this happen?
EURUSD open with huge gap. Touches 0.9888. Profit $1530
Just find an other broker. This one is either incompetent or a scammer.It's a real account ?
its real , and see this: ( at the same time )
for m15 :
and i open new chart 1h:
I had this gap on my Roboforex Cent Real account also.
When I right clicked and selected refresh however is was gone, which means they have corrected it after.
I am curious however, did they let you keep that profit ?
It is quite often that spikes like these may occur and the broker would correct them after as well as the orders that they were affected by it.
Thank you
I had this gap on my Roboforex Cent Real account also.
When I right clicked and selected refresh however is was gone, which means they have corrected it after.
I am curious however, did they let you keep that profit ?
It is quite often that spikes like these may occur and the broker would correct them after as well as the orders that they were affected by it.
Thank you
yes. after i get the picture , after refresh . it was corrected.
when i contact with them the , told they fix it.
there was not profit calculate. the order's are open still yet.
for now every thing is ok.
yes. after i get the picture , after refresh . it was corrected.
when i contact with them the , told they fix it.
there was not profit calculate. the order's are open still yet.
for now every thing is ok.
Yes this is correct practice.
They would re-open and leave open the affected orders.
This does not mean is a scam broker. Due to liquid markets and the liquidity providers not updating their quotes frequent enough these abnormal moves can occur.
As long as they correct them after and deal with all the affected trades (both profitable and loosing ones).
Yes this is correct practice.
They would re-open and leave open the affected orders.
This does not mean is a scam broker. Due to liquid markets and the liquidity providers not updating their quotes frequent enough these abnormal moves can occur.
As long as they correct them after and deal with all the affected trades (both profitable and loosing ones).
I am not see if today occured gap on this morning and pair eurusd also gbpusd on flat condition I have seen
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EURUSD open with huge gap. Touches 0.9888. Profit $1530