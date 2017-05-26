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Finding the forex broker is very personal thing sorry. Try to make more research using demo accounts for example.
Thanks for the info, but I can spend the whole day opening demo account but that won't help
Besides, if you are going to open real/live account with some broker and trade with it so it is your money and your responsibility for it (if someone tells you about "take your money and send it to ..." so this person is responsible for this your action, right?).
That is why - the selecting the broker is very personal thing.
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Besides, the discussion about the brokers is very limited on this forum - I know that there are many forums which are allowing the extensive discussion about many brokers, but it is not a case on our forum: the discussion of the brokers are very very limited by the rules here sorry.
Thanks for the info, but I can spend the whole day opening demo account but that won't help
It is not a day - I spent just 10 minutes to open the accounts with the brokers which are listed on the first post of this thread:
Hi Sergey....which mt5 broker have you found that offers the tightest Strategy tester spreads on eurusd ,as an example.
I do not know sorry ... You can open demo accounts with them and investigate for example (Happy New Year!).
Hi, I'm new to trade can any one help me find a light broker that I can trade with...I have been scammed before and it's not nice..please guys
Good morning I can not copy a free signal on live account only in demo why?
Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals and to "real" signals, and real account to "real" signals.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to create a signal for free in a real account
Aleksey Pak, 2016.02.19 14:04Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.