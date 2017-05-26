More than 100 major brokers around the world offer MetaTrader 5 - page 2

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Sergey Golubev:
Finding the forex broker is very personal thing sorry. Try to make more research using demo accounts for example.
Thanks for the info, but I can spend the whole day opening demo account but that won't help
 
Princeb7470:
Thanks for the info, but I can spend the whole day opening demo account but that won't help
There are different criteria for the different people, example: I prefer the broker which is located near my house with the office in my city, some other traders prefer the fully regulated brokers, some people prefer ECN broker, some other people do not like the brokers which were registered in offshores, and more and more ...

Besides, if you are going to open real/live account with some broker and trade with it so it is your money and your responsibility for it (if someone tells you about "take your money and send it to ..." so this person is responsible for this your action, right?).

That is why - the selecting the broker is very personal thing.

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Besides, the discussion about the brokers is very limited on this forum - I know that there are many forums which are allowing the extensive discussion about many brokers, but it is not a case on our forum: the discussion of the brokers are very very limited by the rules here sorry.
 
Princeb7470:
Thanks for the info, but I can spend the whole day opening demo account but that won't help

It is not a day - I spent just 10 minutes to open the accounts with the brokers which are listed on the first post of this thread:

 

 
Hi Sergey....which mt5 broker have you found that offers the tightest Strategy tester spreads on eurusd ,as an example.
 
turtle1000:
Hi Sergey....which mt5 broker have you found that offers the tightest Strategy tester spreads on eurusd ,as an example.
I do not know sorry ... You can open demo accounts with them and investigate for example (Happy New Year!).
 
Sergey Golubev:
I do not know sorry ... You can open demo accounts with them and investigate for example (Happy New Year!).
Ok...but i hope the Mt5 Strategy Tester for each individual broker shows that brokers spreads, and not everything the same as the Metaquotes demo spreads....is that what you have found so far....perhaps i will ask again after New year.....and Happy New Year to you too...
 
Princeb7470:
Hi, I'm new to trade can any one help me find a light broker that I can trade with...I have been scammed before and it's not nice..please guys
Im also new need your assistance please
 
I'm still using MT4 and hope it will keep a.l.a.p, but when the time is there I will definitely step over to MT5, but only if I can't use MT4 anymore. Lol..it feels like going from Win 7 to Win 10 whaha - Looking forward to that momentum -
 
Good morning I can not copy a free signal on live account only  in demo why?
 
joy713:
Good morning I can not copy a free signal on live account only  in demo why?


Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals and to "real" signals, and real account to "real" signals.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to create a signal for free in a real account

Aleksey Pak, 2016.02.19 14:04

Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.

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