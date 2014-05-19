MNI FX Bullet Points News Now Available on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5!

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MNI FX Bullet Points news feed and analytics are now integrated into the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. MNI is a leading real-time news agency dedicated to providing global capital markets with relevant trading information. Thus, MNI FX Bullet Points service integrated into MetaTrader allows traders to use additional data when making their trading decisions.

MNI FX Bullet Points News Now Available on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

MNI FX Bullet Points service is available in both English and Arabic, and the data is provided in succinct bullet points 24 hours a day forming an authoritative minute-by-minute reporting on global currency markets. The service includes trading flows, MNI 'Order Boards', key trader talk driving the markets, data analysis direct from the 'lockups', exclusive interviews and sources stories and event calendars.

MNI FX Bullet Points News feeds and analytics are now available in your terminal!

 
good one
 
very good
 

Does this also mean it is now possible to add/integrate the macro economic data events in the EA code?

For example my EA wants to detect if a FOMC statement or CPI data will take place at a particular time, so the EA can react on this event. 

 
snelle_moda:

Does this also mean it is now possible to add/integrate the macro economic data events in the EA code?

For example my EA wants to detect if a FOMC statement or CPI data will take place at a particular time, so the EA can react on this event. 

Maybe there is more possibilities with this novelty. With you can manage economic events since a long time with MT5.

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.


 
Good news. But in MQL not exist same object for news. I want reed news in separate window. MNI servis has sometimes new message in every minute. I cannot click each of them, I can only read it and see it on other place then the curent tabs.
[Deleted]  
is that news feed Programaticaly accessible to display on chart?
 

can anyone tell me where to find these in the terminal, looked every without success. I had assumed they would appear in the news tab but have not seen any there.

thanks

 
MaxTrader:

can anyone tell me where to find these in the terminal, looked every without success. I had assumed they would appear in the news tab but have not seen any there.

thanks

Apologies for the delay in getting back to you. You can access the service, but you need to do this by contacting your broker and requesting that they enable a trial of the service. Once this has happened, you should be able to see MNI's FX Bullets points in the news tab.

Let me know if you need anything further from me.

Kind regards,

Tom

Tom Morris
Syndication and Terminal Sales Executive

MNI | Deutsche Börse Group
Phone: +44 (0) 207 862 7408
tmorris@mni-news.com

 

 
martisys:
Good news. But in MQL not exist same object for news. I want reed news in separate window. MNI servis has sometimes new message in every minute. I cannot click each of them, I can only read it and see it on other place then the curent tabs.

Martisys,

Can I confirm - that you want this news within MQL? MNI FX Bullets is only available in the news tabs within MT4 & MT5. Remember to contact your broker so that they enable a trial of the service.

Tom

 
chandra100:
is that news feed Programaticaly accessible to display on chart?
Not that I know of Chandra. I will check with Metaquotes, but believe that level of integration has not been enabled yet. Tom
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