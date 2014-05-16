GBP/AUD still bullish??
- today position XAU/USD buy or sell??
- XAU/USD
- Eurusd/gbpusd
EURUSD Technical Analysis 08.12 - 15.12: Bullish Breakout?
newdigital, 2013.12.12 12:41
Just want to ask the members who are creating (and will create) technical analysis threads - please make your first post of the thread by doing some presentation for example - with chart, with text, if external text so it should be acccompanied with your text and so on. Just look at the first post of this thread as an example (by the way - i am not using external sources for my technical analysis threads).
I understand that some of you are not a specialists to be pofessional to make technical analysis - we all are learning here and sharing the knowledge ... but please understand - if you are setting/arranging/designing the first post of the thread so you are the setting the fashion of whole the thread and settings the level of the discussion on your thread.
Just a suggestion
i wonder where its gonna stop
For a magician is easier to answer.
Beside jokes in my case when the price line crosses the indicators I use.
why is this thread dead...common lets get it going again
i just picked so much interest in it
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