EA don´t work anymore after Win 10 update

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Hi Traders,

since summer i have the following problem: each time my Windows 10 does one of the normal updates (about every two weeks) i launch my MT4 and all of the EAs i bought aren´t working anymore. I get this error in journal:



I wrote the support and they told me:

"Products purchased from the Market are bound to the computer they're purchased from: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules

To activate:

  • Open MetaTrader
  • Specify MQL5.community account details in the settings (Tools->Options->Community)
  • Go to Market tab and then to Purchased
  • Click Install against the product"

Ok. But when i do so in the Market/Purchased tab i can´t click "install", there´s only a field where i should spend a activation. But of course i don´t want to spend a activation as i didn´t change my computer or Metatrader or Trade-account or anything else, just Win 10 did an update!

With Windows 7 i never had this problem, it first occured when i updated to Windows 10. This time the support spent me (and other clients) a bonus activation and i thought i will never have this problem again. But i have it EVERY TIME Windows 10 does a normal update! I´m not willing to spend a activation every two or three weeks only because my Windows 10 does an update! Am i the only one who has this problem?

thanks for help, i would really like to use the EAs i bought but since some months i´m feeling really insecure with my trading enviroment

 

You need to activate your products again.

Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
  • www.mql5.com
You will lost 1 activation for your products bought on the Market.
 
but i didn´t upgrade from Win7 to Win10, it was just a "normal" update of Win10! it´s the second or third time AFTER my update from Win7 to Win10 that i have problems with my EAs and have to spend a activation! This way i´m out of activations before the end of the year, with the same computer, same hardware, same Metatrader, same trading account - this can´t be true!
 
SharkyTrader:
but i didn´t upgrade from Win7 to Win10, it was just a "normal" update of Win10! it´s the second or third time AFTER my update from Win7 to Win10 that i have problems with my EAs and have to spend a activation! This way i´m out of activations before the end of the year, with the same computer, same hardware, same Metatrader, same trading account - this can´t be true!
I know, it's all explained in the link I gave you. And it's true.
 
ok, this is absolutely a no-go for me, i will not buy any EA from market place anymore just directly from EA authors via account-based license model
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