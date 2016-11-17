EA don´t work anymore after Win 10 update
You need to activate your products again.
Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
- www.mql5.com
You will lost 1 activation for your products bought on the Market.
but i didn´t upgrade from Win7 to Win10, it was just a "normal" update of Win10! it´s the second or third time AFTER my update from Win7 to Win10 that i have problems with my EAs and have to spend a activation! This way i´m out of activations before the end of the year, with the same computer, same hardware, same Metatrader, same trading account - this can´t be true!
SharkyTrader:I know, it's all explained in the link I gave you. And it's true.
but i didn´t upgrade from Win7 to Win10, it was just a "normal" update of Win10! it´s the second or third time AFTER my update from Win7 to Win10 that i have problems with my EAs and have to spend a activation! This way i´m out of activations before the end of the year, with the same computer, same hardware, same Metatrader, same trading account - this can´t be true!
but i didn´t upgrade from Win7 to Win10, it was just a "normal" update of Win10! it´s the second or third time AFTER my update from Win7 to Win10 that i have problems with my EAs and have to spend a activation! This way i´m out of activations before the end of the year, with the same computer, same hardware, same Metatrader, same trading account - this can´t be true!
ok, this is absolutely a no-go for me, i will not buy any EA from market place anymore just directly from EA authors via account-based license model
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Hi Traders,
since summer i have the following problem: each time my Windows 10 does one of the normal updates (about every two weeks) i launch my MT4 and all of the EAs i bought aren´t working anymore. I get this error in journal:
I wrote the support and they told me:
"Products purchased from the Market are bound to the computer they're purchased from: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
To activate:
Ok. But when i do so in the Market/Purchased tab i can´t click "install", there´s only a field where i should spend a activation. But of course i don´t want to spend a activation as i didn´t change my computer or Metatrader or Trade-account or anything else, just Win 10 did an update!
With Windows 7 i never had this problem, it first occured when i updated to Windows 10. This time the support spent me (and other clients) a bonus activation and i thought i will never have this problem again. But i have it EVERY TIME Windows 10 does a normal update! I´m not willing to spend a activation every two or three weeks only because my Windows 10 does an update! Am i the only one who has this problem?
thanks for help, i would really like to use the EAs i bought but since some months i´m feeling really insecure with my trading enviroment