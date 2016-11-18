How to write a Octagon Polygon using canvas in mq4?
- An 8-sided irregular polygon is NOT an octogon.
??. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octagon ?
- The total is 99, not 100.
well information is dynamic.. this just a printed example.
- The problem is not canvas, you firstly need an algorithm.
Well--Yes..Now i see.. too hard do it with canvas D: ( dynamic polygon shape from information.
rhis works OK.. but.. Fill cycles. :D
canvas.FillCircle(200,180,lolCAD,ColorToARGB(Green));
canvas.FillCircle(200,200,lolGBP,ColorToARGB(Red));
canvas.FillCircle(200,220,lolUSD,ColorToARGB(Yellow));
canvas.FillCircle(200,240,lolJPY,ColorToARGB(Blue));
canvas.FillCircle(200,260,lolCHF,ColorToARGB(Orange));
- en.wikipedia.org
- An 8-sided irregular polygon is NOT an octagon.
??. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octagon ?
Not very important but I wrote : An 8-sided irregular polygon is NOT an octagon.
An octagon is a regular 8-sided polygon ;-)
- The total is 99, not 100.
well information is dynamic.. this just a printed example.
- The problem is not canvas, you firstly need an algorithm.
Well--Yes..Now i see.. too hard do it with canvas D: ( dynamic polygon shape from information.
rhis works OK.. but.. Fill cycles. :D
canvas.FillCircle(200,180,lolCAD,ColorToARGB(Green));
canvas.FillCircle(200,200,lolGBP,ColorToARGB(Red));
canvas.FillCircle(200,220,lolUSD,ColorToARGB(Yellow));
canvas.FillCircle(200,240,lolJPY,ColorToARGB(Blue));
canvas.FillCircle(200,260,lolCHF,ColorToARGB(Orange));
yes.,.. I undertand now.. too hard doing with canvas alternative :D .. thank you ..Alain!! .. about circle.. Im just was testing the canvas use... :D
--- So.. do you know another alternative.. instead Canvas.. or.. how to do a dynamic.. Stat Cake.. or.. FILL a bar? where.. full bar its 100 and the little bars are parameters from lolEUR, lolCAD, etc
_______________ __________ ___________ ___ ______ _____________ ______ _______________________
yes.,.. I undertand now.. too hard doing with canvas alternative :D .. thank you ..Alain!! .. about circle.. Im just was testing the canvas use... :D
--- So.. do you know another alternative.. instead Canvas.. or.. how to do a dynamic.. Stat Cake.. or.. FILL a bar? where.. full bar its 100 and the little bars are parameters from lolEUR, lolCAD, etc
_______________ __________ ___________ ___ ______ _____________ ______ _______________________
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Hello !!!!
This is an example how could look like a dynamic polygon using canvas in mql4..
Could somebody guide me..or show me an example of script to do it?
I dint not find any help how to doing.. the values from EUR, USD,GBP., etc are dynamic and coming from an indicator. (in total summatory its 100) , but would ve very interesting if we can draw the "octagon" shape in the matatrader... thank you!