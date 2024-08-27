The sign "Financial operations are limited"
Yeah I have it too.
And no way to send a private message.
There is usually a good reason (like a withdrawal try from a foreign country) for this warning.
Hiding this warning is definitely the wrong way and doesn't fix the issue.
Contact the Service Desk and they will tell you why your financial operations are limited / blocked
as well as they will able to unblock your account if all suspicious activities are clarified...
Does anybody know anything about the reason for this "limit"?
Instead of asking just the same questions one who has got an answer might let us all know?
Maybe a security issue.
Like i've written above it is a security feature of the platform which blocks your operations automatically
- if someone tries to withdraw money from your account from a country that is NOT your home country / homebase of your business
(Solution: Developers should contact the Service Desk and tell them about their holidays -> so they change the ip filter settings and the seller can manage his account from the foreign location)
- if you do have any open complaints at your payment provider (PayPal, CreditCard) related to a MQL5 market payment
(Solution: Contact the Service Desk if you do have problems with a market product BEFORE opening any complaints at your payment provider)
You have written about specific (in my understanding individual) issues but - at least to me - a general hint financial actions are limited sounds a bit different.
You asked for the reasons and i told you two different reasons for this message.
The general hint is just the according "error message" and you'll get the details from the MQL5 support.
There is usually a good reason (like a withdrawal try from a foreign country) for this warning.
Hiding this warning is definitely the wrong way and doesn't fix the issue.
Contact the Service Desk and they will tell you why your financial operations are limited / blocked
as well as they will able to unblock your account if all suspicious activities are clarified...
I know the reason.
They imported all the posts from mql4.com forum last week, it gives rating points, and today the rating points are converted to money. 70 USD from my part.
Metaquotes don't want you to withdraw them while they have fixed the issue.
...Hiding this warning is definitely the wrong way and doesn't fix the issue....
In my case it was definitively the way. AFAIK I am not involved in any financial relationship with Metaquotes.
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Just a hint. If someone has this annoying sign on his mql5 page like I have:
then using the "Block element" option from the Adblock Plus can hide it.