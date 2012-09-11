Where do I place an alert in this indi??

Hi,

I would have put this as a job in the Jobs page, but there is an ANNOYING block on 'financial operations.' It has been there for five days and IS A MAJOR PAIN IN THE ARSE!

I would like an Alert whenever one currency crosses another. I just need to know where to place the Alert() function, that's all.

Many thanks if you can help. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                           CC.mq4 |
//|                                              SemSemFX@rambler.ru |
//|              http://onix-trade.net/forum/index.php?showtopic=107 |
//|              modified by finimej: http://www.formulatrader.com   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "SemSemFX@rambler.ru"
#property link      "http://onix-trade.net/forum/index.php?showtopic=107"
//----
string Indicator_Name = "CC:    ";
int Objs = 0;
//----
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 8
//---- parameters
extern bool ShowOnlyPairOnChart = false;
extern int MA_Method = 3;
extern int Price = 0;
extern bool USD = 1;
extern bool EUR = 1;
extern bool GBP = 1;
extern bool CHF = 1;
extern bool JPY = 1;
extern bool AUD = 1;
extern bool CAD = 1;
extern bool NZD = 1;
extern color Color_USD = Green;
extern color Color_EUR = DarkBlue;
extern color Color_GBP = Red;
extern color Color_CHF = Chocolate;
extern color Color_JPY = Maroon;
extern color Color_AUD = DarkOrange;
extern color Color_CAD = Purple;
extern color Color_NZD = Teal;
extern int Line_Thickness = 2;
extern int All_Bars = 25;
extern int Last_Bars = 0;
// for monthly
extern int mn_per = 50;
extern int mn_fast = 30;
// for weekly
extern int w_per = 50;
extern int w_fast = 30;
// for daily
extern int d_per = 50;
extern int d_fast = 30;
// for H4
extern int h4_per = 50;
extern int h4_fast = 30;
// for H1
extern int h1_per = 50;
extern int h1_fast = 30;
// for M30
extern int m30_per = 50;
extern int m30_fast = 30;
// for M15
extern int m15_per = 50;
extern int m15_fast = 30;
// for M5
extern int m5_per = 50;
extern int m5_fast = 30;
// for M1
extern int m1_per = 50;
extern int m1_fast = 30;
//----
double arrUSD[];
double arrEUR[];
double arrGBP[];
double arrCHF[];
double arrJPY[];
double arrAUD[];
double arrCAD[];
double arrNZD[];
  int Slow, Fast;
  string endfx;
  bool noendfx=true;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
endfx = StringSubstr(Symbol(),6,StringLen(Symbol())-6);
 
   switch(Period())
     {
       case 1:     Slow = m1_per; Fast = m1_fast;  break;
       case 5:     Slow = m5_per; Fast = m5_fast;  break;
       case 15:    Slow = m15_per;Fast = m15_fast; break;
       case 30:    Slow = m30_per;Fast = m30_fast; break;
       case 60:    Slow = h1_per; Fast = h1_fast;  break;
       case 240:   Slow = h4_per; Fast = h4_fast;  break;
       case 1440:  Slow = d_per;  Fast = d_fast;   break;
       case 10080: Slow = w_per;  Fast = w_fast;   break;
       case 43200: Slow = mn_per; Fast = mn_fast;  break;
     }
//---- indicators
 if(USD)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " USD");
   if(EUR)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " EUR");
   if(GBP)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " GBP");
   if(CHF)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " CHF");
   if(AUD)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " AUD");
   if(CAD)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " CAD");
   if(JPY)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " JPY");
   if(NZD)
       Indicator_Name = StringConcatenate(Indicator_Name, " NZD");
   IndicatorShortName(Indicator_Name);
   int cur = 0; 
   int st = 23; 
   if(USD)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_USD);
       cur += st;
     }
   if(EUR)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_EUR); 
       cur += st;
     }
   if(GBP)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_GBP);
       cur += st;
     }
   if(CHF)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_CHF);
       cur += st;
     }
   if(AUD)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_AUD);
       cur+=st;
     }
   if(CAD)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_CAD);
       cur+=st;
     }
   if(JPY)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_JPY);
       cur += st;
     }
   if(NZD)
     {
       sl("~", cur, Color_NZD);
       cur+=st;
     }
//----
   int width = 0;
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "USD", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_USD);
   SetIndexBuffer(0, arrUSD);
   SetIndexLabel(0, "USD"); 
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "EUR", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_EUR);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, arrEUR);
   SetIndexLabel(1, "EUR"); 
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "GBP", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(2, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_GBP);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, arrGBP);
   SetIndexLabel(2, "GBP"); 
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "CHF", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(3, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_CHF);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, arrCHF);
   SetIndexLabel(3, "CHF"); 
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "JPY", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(4, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_JPY);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, arrJPY);
   SetIndexLabel(4, "JPY"); 
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "AUD", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(5, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_AUD);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, arrAUD);
   SetIndexLabel(5, "AUD"); 
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "CAD", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(6, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_CAD);
   SetIndexBuffer(6, arrCAD);
   SetIndexLabel(6, "CAD"); 
   if(0 > StringFind(Symbol(), "NZD", 0))
       width = 1;
   else 
       width = Line_Thickness;
   SetIndexStyle(7, DRAW_LINE, DRAW_LINE, width, Color_NZD);
   SetIndexBuffer(7, arrNZD);
   SetIndexLabel(7, "NZD"); 
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   for(int i = 0; i < Objs; i++)
     {
       if(!ObjectDelete(Indicator_Name + i))
           Print("error: code #", GetLastError());
     }
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
    int limit;
   int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();
   double OPEN, HIGH, LOW, CLOSE;
//---- ???????? ?? ????????? ??????
   if(counted_bars < 0) 
       return(-1);
//---- ????????? ??????????? ??? ????? ??????????
   if(counted_bars > 0) 
       counted_bars -= 10;
   limit = Bars - counted_bars;
   RefreshRates();
   for(int i = 0; i < limit; i++)
     {
       // ??????????????? ???????
       if(EUR)
         {
           double EURUSD_Fast = ma( StringConcatenate("EURUSD",endfx), Fast, MA_Method, Price, i);
           double EURUSD_Slow = ma(StringConcatenate("EURUSD",endfx), Slow, MA_Method, Price, i);
           if (!EURUSD_Fast || !EURUSD_Slow)   
               break;
         }
       if(GBP)
         {
           double GBPUSD_Fast = ma(StringConcatenate("GBPUSD",endfx), Fast, MA_Method, Price, i);
           double GBPUSD_Slow = ma(StringConcatenate("GBPUSD",endfx), Slow, MA_Method, Price, i);
           if(!GBPUSD_Fast || !GBPUSD_Slow)
               break;
         }
       if(AUD)
         {
           double AUDUSD_Fast = ma(StringConcatenate("AUDUSD",endfx), Fast, MA_Method, Price, i);
           double AUDUSD_Slow = ma(StringConcatenate("AUDUSD",endfx), Slow, MA_Method, Price, i);
           if(!AUDUSD_Fast || !AUDUSD_Slow)
               break;
         }
       if(NZD)
         {
           double NZDUSD_Fast = ma(StringConcatenate("NZDUSD",endfx), Fast, MA_Method, Price, i);
           double NZDUSD_Slow = ma(StringConcatenate("NZDUSD",endfx), Slow, MA_Method, Price, i);
           if(!NZDUSD_Fast || !NZDUSD_Slow)
               break;
         }
       if(CAD)
         {
           double USDCAD_Fast = ma(StringConcatenate("USDCAD",endfx), Fast, MA_Method, Price, i);
           double USDCAD_Slow = ma(StringConcatenate("USDCAD",endfx), Slow, MA_Method, Price, i);
           if(!USDCAD_Fast || !USDCAD_Slow)
               break;
         }
       if(CHF)
         {
           double USDCHF_Fast = ma(StringConcatenate("USDCHF",endfx),Fast,MA_Method,Price,i);
           double USDCHF_Slow = ma(StringConcatenate("USDCHF",endfx),Slow,MA_Method,Price,i);
           if(!USDCHF_Fast || !USDCHF_Slow)
               break;
         }
       if(JPY)
         {
           double USDJPY_Fast = ma(StringConcatenate("USDJPY",endfx), Fast, MA_Method, Price, i) / 
                                100;
           double USDJPY_Slow = ma(StringConcatenate("USDJPY",endfx), Slow, MA_Method, Price, i) / 
                                100;
           if(!USDJPY_Fast || !USDJPY_Slow)
               break;
         }
       // ??????? ?????
        if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"USD",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (USD==true)))        
         {
           arrUSD[i] = 0;
           if(EUR) 
               arrUSD[i] += EURUSD_Slow - EURUSD_Fast;
           if(GBP) 
               arrUSD[i] += GBPUSD_Slow - GBPUSD_Fast;
           if(AUD) 
               arrUSD[i] += AUDUSD_Slow - AUDUSD_Fast;
           if(NZD) 
               arrUSD[i] += NZDUSD_Slow - NZDUSD_Fast;
           if(CHF) 
               arrUSD[i] += USDCHF_Fast - USDCHF_Slow;
           if(CAD) 
               arrUSD[i] += USDCAD_Fast - USDCAD_Slow;
           if(JPY) 
               arrUSD[i] += USDJPY_Fast - USDJPY_Slow;
         }// end if USD
        if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"EUR",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (EUR==true)))        
      
         {
           arrEUR[i] = 0;
           if(USD) 
               arrEUR[i] += EURUSD_Fast - EURUSD_Slow;
           if(GBP) 
               arrEUR[i] += EURUSD_Fast / GBPUSD_Fast - EURUSD_Slow / 
                            GBPUSD_Slow;
           if(AUD) 
               arrEUR[i] += EURUSD_Fast / AUDUSD_Fast - EURUSD_Slow / 
                            AUDUSD_Slow;
           if(NZD) 
               arrEUR[i] += EURUSD_Fast / NZDUSD_Fast - EURUSD_Slow / 
                            NZDUSD_Slow;
           if(CHF) 
               arrEUR[i] += EURUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast - 
                            EURUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow;
           if(CAD) 
               arrEUR[i] += EURUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast - 
                            EURUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow;
           if(JPY) 
               arrEUR[i] += EURUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast - 
                            EURUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow;
         }// end if EUR
      if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"GBP",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (GBP==true)))        
         {
           arrGBP[i] = 0;
           if(USD) 
               arrGBP[i] += GBPUSD_Fast - GBPUSD_Slow;
           if(EUR) 
               arrGBP[i] += EURUSD_Slow / GBPUSD_Slow - EURUSD_Fast / 
                            GBPUSD_Fast;
           if(AUD) 
               arrGBP[i] += GBPUSD_Fast / AUDUSD_Fast - GBPUSD_Slow / 
                            AUDUSD_Slow;
           if(NZD) 
               arrGBP[i] += GBPUSD_Fast / NZDUSD_Fast - GBPUSD_Slow / 
                            NZDUSD_Slow;
           if(CHF) 
               arrGBP[i] += GBPUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast - 
                            GBPUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow;
           if(CAD) 
               arrGBP[i] += GBPUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast - 
                            GBPUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow;
           if(JPY) 
               arrGBP[i] += GBPUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast - 
                            GBPUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow;
         }// end if GBP
     if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"AUD",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (AUD==true)))        
         {
           arrAUD[i] = 0;
           if(USD) 
               arrAUD[i] += AUDUSD_Fast - AUDUSD_Slow;
           if(EUR) 
               arrAUD[i] += EURUSD_Slow / AUDUSD_Slow - EURUSD_Fast / 
                            AUDUSD_Fast;
           if(GBP) 
               arrAUD[i] += GBPUSD_Slow / AUDUSD_Slow - GBPUSD_Fast / 
                            AUDUSD_Fast;
           if(NZD) 
               arrAUD[i] += AUDUSD_Fast / NZDUSD_Fast - AUDUSD_Slow / 
                            NZDUSD_Slow;
           if(CHF) 
               arrAUD[i] += AUDUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast - 
                            AUDUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow;
           if(CAD) 
               arrAUD[i] += AUDUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast - 
                            AUDUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow;
           if(JPY) 
               arrAUD[i] += AUDUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast - 
                            AUDUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow;
         }// end if AUD
     if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"NZD",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (NZD==true)))        
       
         {
           arrNZD[i] = 0;
           if(USD) 
               arrNZD[i] += NZDUSD_Fast - NZDUSD_Slow;
           if(EUR) 
               arrNZD[i] += EURUSD_Slow / NZDUSD_Slow - EURUSD_Fast / 
                            NZDUSD_Fast;
           if(GBP) 
               arrNZD[i] += GBPUSD_Slow / NZDUSD_Slow - GBPUSD_Fast / 
                            NZDUSD_Fast;
           if(AUD) 
               arrNZD[i] += AUDUSD_Slow / NZDUSD_Slow - AUDUSD_Fast / 
                            NZDUSD_Fast;
           if(CHF) 
               arrNZD[i] += NZDUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast - 
                            NZDUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow;
           if(CAD) 
               arrNZD[i] += NZDUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast - 
                            NZDUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow;
           if(JPY) 
               arrNZD[i] += NZDUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast - 
                            NZDUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow;
         }// end if NZD
     if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"CAD",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (CAD==true)))        
         {
           arrCAD[i] = 0;
           if(USD) 
           arrCAD[i] += USDCAD_Slow - USDCAD_Fast;
           if(EUR) 
           arrCAD[i] += EURUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow - 
                        EURUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast;
           if(GBP) 
           arrCAD[i] += GBPUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow - 
                        GBPUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast;
           if(AUD) 
           arrCAD[i] += AUDUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow - 
                        AUDUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast;
           if(NZD) 
           arrCAD[i] += NZDUSD_Slow*USDCAD_Slow - 
                        NZDUSD_Fast*USDCAD_Fast;
           if(CHF) 
           arrCAD[i] += USDCHF_Fast / USDCAD_Fast - 
                        USDCHF_Slow / USDCAD_Slow;
           if(JPY) 
           arrCAD[i] += USDJPY_Fast / USDCAD_Fast - 
                        USDJPY_Slow / USDCAD_Slow;
         }// end if CAD
        
       if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"CHF",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (CHF==true)))        
         {
           arrCHF[i] = 0;
           if(USD) 
               arrCHF[i] += USDCHF_Slow - USDCHF_Fast;
           if(EUR) 
               arrCHF[i] += EURUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow - 
                            EURUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast;
           if(GBP) 
               arrCHF[i] += GBPUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow - 
                            GBPUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast;
           if(AUD) 
               arrCHF[i] += AUDUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow - 
                            AUDUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast;
           if(NZD) 
               arrCHF[i] += NZDUSD_Slow*USDCHF_Slow - 
                            NZDUSD_Fast*USDCHF_Fast;
           if(CAD) 
               arrCHF[i] += USDCHF_Slow / USDCAD_Slow - 
                            USDCHF_Fast / USDCAD_Fast;
           if(JPY) 
               arrCHF[i] += USDJPY_Fast / USDCHF_Fast - 
                            USDJPY_Slow / USDCHF_Slow;
         }// end if CHF
        if (((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==true) && (StringFind(Symbol(),"JPY",0)!=-1))||((ShowOnlyPairOnChart==false) && (JPY==true)))        
         { 
           arrJPY[i] = 0;
           if(USD) 
           arrJPY[i] += USDJPY_Slow - USDJPY_Fast;
           if(EUR) 
           arrJPY[i] += EURUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow - 
                        EURUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast;
           if(GBP) 
           arrJPY[i] += GBPUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow - 
                        GBPUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast;
           if(AUD) 
           arrJPY[i] += AUDUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow - 
                        AUDUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast;
           if(NZD) 
           arrJPY[i] += NZDUSD_Slow*USDJPY_Slow - 
                        NZDUSD_Fast*USDJPY_Fast;
           if(CAD) 
           arrJPY[i] += USDJPY_Slow / USDCAD_Slow - 
                        USDJPY_Fast / USDCAD_Fast;
           if(CHF) 
           arrJPY[i] += USDJPY_Slow / USDCHF_Slow - 
                        USDJPY_Fast / USDCHF_Fast;
         }// end if JPY
     }//end block for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
//----
   RefreshRates();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Subroutines                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double ma(string sym, int per, int Mode, int Price, int i)
  {
    return(iMA(sym, 0, per, 0, Mode, Price, i));
  }   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void sl(string sym, int y, color col)
  {
   int window = WindowFind(Indicator_Name);
   string ID = Indicator_Name + Objs;
   Print("ID:", ID);
   int tmp = 10 + y;
   Objs++;
   if(ObjectCreate(ID, OBJ_LABEL, window, 0, 0))
     {
       //ObjectSet(ID, OBJPROP_CORNER, 1);
       ObjectSet(ID, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, y + 35);
       ObjectSet(ID, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 0);
       ObjectSetText(ID, sym, 18, "Arial Black", col);
     }
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Hi davefx,

With Cluster's Common Complex CI, you don't trade when currencies crossing, you trade when divergence occur on currency.

Would you please learn to analyze the market and stop spending your money at job !.

 

